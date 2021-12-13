Incredible places to celebrate New Years Eve in Somerset

We've found the best parties around Somerset to attend as we say goodbye to 2021 on December 31st.

It's almost that time of year where we look back on the past 12 months, make resolutions, and celebrate into the early hours of 2022. After a busy Christmas period, it's the perfect time to cut loose with friends or make beautiful memories with family. However and with whomever you wish to spend New Years Eve, why not do it in style and head over to one of these venues for a real night to remember.

Roth Bar & Grill

Bruton, BA10 0NL

Join the team and make amazing memories as they put on their annual extravaganza. Expect champagne, canapés, dinner, dancing, and fireworks to welcome in the new year with a bang.

Proud Bar

Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1NA

She's back! The popular drag queen Fanny Burns will be helping you celebrate in style at this popular Weston venue. Expect laughter, dancing, and merriment among friends.

Mole's

Bath, BA1 2EN

Get set to Non Stop Cheesy Pop all the way into 2022 when Bath’s longest running club night throws "THE CHEESIEST New Year’s Eve Party in town"! Whilst fancy dress isn't a requirement, it is encouraged.

Yeovil Rugby Club

Yeovil, BA22 9TR

Party the night away and bring in the New Year with flair at this Peaky Blinders-themed bash. Your ticket gets you a complimentary drink, permission to dance the night away, and chance to welcome in the new year with fireworks and friends.

Cosy Club

Bath, BA1 1AP

Experience a night of "opulent celebration" with a New Year's Eve Soirée at this popular and quaint venue. Located at Bath’s SouthGate shopping centre, this is an vibrant place to wave goodbye to 2021. They will also have a similar party happening in Taunton.

Ashton Court Mansion

Long Ashton, BS41 9JN

This New Years Eve, the team behind the exclusive Loft Live Sessions are bringing you a celebration you will never forget! Set in the grounds of the stunning Ashton Court Estate, the team will be transforming Ashton Court Mansion into a lavish, indulgent and highly exclusive event, reminiscent of the infamous Great Gatsby parties.

Grand Pier

Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1AL

It's been two whole years since the pier could throw a NYE party and dance their socks off, so expect big things. Think glitz, glamour, jazz, and so much more at this Roaring 20s bash.

Simonsbath House

Simonsbath, TA24 7SH

Last, but by no means least, we have an amazing getaway nestled in the countryside of Exmoor that is the ultimate way to spend the last days of 2021. Stay two or three nights over the holiday and enjoy a seven-course gala dinner with fireworks after.

