Outdoor and drive-in cinema showings in Kent 2021
Open-air and Drive-in Cinemas are back in Kent this summer to bring you the best movies on the big screen.
Betteshanger Park
Thursday 29th April - Sunday 9th May 2021
Sandwich Rd, Deal CT14 0BF
There's a movie for everyone at Betteshanger Park's Drive-in Cinema. There are a plethora of animated movies for kids and big kids alike, including The Lego Movie, Coco and How to Train your Dragon. Horror fans can sink their teeth into cult classic The Lost Boys. And superhero fans can relive the magic of the first Avengers movie and see the latest DC flick Wonder Woman 1984.
Leeds Castle
Thursday 29th July - Sunday 1st August
Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL
Luna Cinema is returning to Leeds Castle this summer with a stellar line up of film favourites such as Star Wars: A New Hope, A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody and Dirty Dancing.
Buy your tickets here - available from 10 am 6th May
Strode Park
Saturday 7th - Saturday 14th August 2021
Lower Herne Road, Herne, CT6 7NE
If you love music and movies, then Strode Park's screenings of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the cinematic adaptation of the smash Broadway musical Hairspray will be must watches. Food and drink can only be bought on-site, but there will be plenty of options available, and there will also be a full bar.
Whatman Park
Thursday 26th - Friday 27th August 2021
11 Waterside Gate, St Peter's St, Maidstone ME16 0GB
Get ready to sing your hearts out at Adventure Cinema's showings of Grease and The Greatest Showman. Be sure to bring a picnic or sample some of the venues refreshment options, including hot food and an on-site bar.
