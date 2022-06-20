Amazing outdoor cinema experiences in Somerset this summer

Open-air and Drive-in cinemas are a rather delightful alternative to traditional cinemas while they remain closed. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Enjoy a classic film under the stars while the weather is warm.

The summer was made for unusual and exciting events while there are extra hours of daylight, and mild evenings. One such activity is al fresco cinema which became very popular whilst traditional cinemas were closed. Some outdoor cinemas allow you to enjoy from the comfort of your car whilst others encourage bringing a blanket or deck chair. Picnics and drinks are encouraged, plus many venues will have alternative food vans and outdoor bars.

Here are just five amazing Somerset locations offering a range of films for your enjoyment. We will add further listings as and when they become available.

Clevedon Hall

This Grade II-listed 19th century manor house, set within 17 acres of glorious Somerset countryside, has served many functions over the years. A private lodgings, a hospital school, a telemarketing centre and a wedding venue - and now an outdoor cinema experience.

What's On:

West Side Story - August 8th

Mamma Mia - August 9th

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - August 10th

Book tickets

Bath Royal Crescent

Set in the heart of beautiful Bath, Royal Crescent Lower Lawn will make the perfect setting for open air cinema, with the big screen flanked by the iconic backdrop of the Royal Crescent. This stunning venue will provide the ultimate setting for some spectacular nights of cinema under the stars.

What's On:

West Side Story - September 16th

Moulin Rouge - September 17th

Book tickets

Clifton Downs

As far as open gren spaces in Bristol go, Clifton Downs would be at the top of anyone's list, and we're delighted to be bringing our cinematic picnics here in 2022. Featuring an Iron Age hill fort and a quirky natural rock slide, it's an ideal location for a movie experience under open skies.

What's On:

Encanto - August 5th and 7th

Mamma Mia - August 5th

West Side Story - August 6th

Pulp Fiction - August 6th

Rocketman - August 7th

Book tickets

Cadbury House

An enchanting venue set within the rolling English countryside, Cadbury House is the ideal backdrop for a special occasion.

What's On:

Bohemian Rhapsody - July 1st

Book tickets

Taunton Dean Cricket Club

Located a stone's throw from the picturesque Somerset countryside, Taunton Deane Cricket Club needs no introduction for cricket fans. But even if you're not a lover of the game, there's plenty to recommend this slick and elegant venue, and Adventure Cinema is excited to be bringing specialty cinematic picnics here in 2022.

What's On:

West Side Story - September 16th

Mamma Mia - September 17th

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - September 18th

Book tickets