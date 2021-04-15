Outdoor cinemas in Devon to try in 2021

Published: 4:49 PM April 15, 2021

If you’re not sure about going to the cinema just yet, why not try an outdoor one instead?

From May 17th, restrictions will lift further and normal cinemas will be opening as usual. If, however, you don’t feel ready to visit or fancy something a little different, there are plenty of alfresco opportunities out there. Here are three great outdoor cinemas in Devon to try this year for a bit of summer relaxation.

Exeter Drive-In Cinema

This is a blink and you’ll miss it opportunity to sing all the words to your favourite musicals. Back by popular demand, The Drive-In Cinema is going on the road for a spring tour. They’ll be stopping in Exeter on April 18th and tickets are still available. You can pick your favourite from The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia, and Grease. Not only do you get to see a movie, but there’ll be live-comedy and an interactive quiz with prises.

Tickets are still available.

Adventure Cinema

With lots of locations across the country, including Torquay and Newton Abbott, Adventure Cinema have plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy a film from the comfort of your car. Showing classics like Dirty Dancing to new favourites like The Greatest Showman, there’s something for anyone. They even have sing-a-long options so you can roll down your windows and blast out every word.

Tickets are available now and screenings will start around June depending on the venue.

North Devon Drive-In

This alfresco cinema experience was established last year in the Covid aftermath and was incredibly popular. It was started by the Ilfracombe Round Table and proceeds go towards supporting local charities. Last year, their line-up was varied with something to enjoy for everyone and this year promises to do the same.

There are plenty of food options whilst you’re watching, including some sweet-treats that look very yummy!

You can keep up to date on any news about film schedules on their Facebook page. They tend to sell out pretty quickly so keep an eye out.