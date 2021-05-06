Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Hampshire this summer

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 10:09 AM May 6, 2021    Updated: 10:32 AM May 6, 2021
Actor In Classical Open Air Theater Performance

Actor In Classical Open Air Theater Performance - Credit: joegolby/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Even though theatres are looking to re-open on May 17th, there is still an upward trend for outdoor productions. And why shouldn't there be? Gorgeous summer weather is on the horizon, and theatre itself was originally an outdoor extravaganza.

Macbeth at Wellesley Woodlands

4th June 2021, 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Fleet Rd, Aldershot GU11 2HL

Experience a Macbeth like no other in this farcical and frantic production by The Handle-bards all-female theatre troupe that promises to be a wacky interpretation of the classic Shakespearean tragedy, including bicycles!

Book your tickets here.

Slapstick Picnic: The Importance of Being Earnest at Rockbourne Roman Villa

30 June 2021, 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Most Read

  1. 1 Devon celebrity chef unveils latest eatery
  2. 2 10 of the best restaurants for al fresco dining in Norfolk
  3. 3 A stunning £6 million home near Alderley Edge, Wilmslow, and Prestbury. 
  1. 4 19 great places to eat outdoors in Cheshire after lockdown
  2. 5 12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey
  3. 6 Cornwall's best dog-friendly beaches...and places to eat on the way
  4. 7 The must-have flowers and plants for gardens in 2021
  5. 8 17 of the best spots for al fresco dining in Essex
  6. 9 35 great Surrey pubs with beer gardens and terraces
  7. 10 Win a unique Peak District Walk book gift box with great map books and photography

Rockbourne Rd, Fordingbridge SP6 3PG

Cucumber sandwiches and the irreverent wit of Oscar Wilde, if that sounds right up your street, then books your tickets as soon as possible as there is only one showing in Hampshire of this unmissable performance.

Book your tickets here.

Macbeth at Chawton House

15th July 2021, 7:00 pm

Chawton, Alton GU34 1SJ

If you like your Macbeth more traditionally performed, then this performance by The Lord Chamberlain's Men will be a must-watch. This theatre group has toured around the country since 2004 and are perhaps the most popular Shakespeare troupe in the country.

Book your tickets here.

Alice in Wonderland at The National Motor Museum

22 July 2021 - 23 July 2021, 6:30 pm

Beaulieu, Brockenhurst SO42 7ZN

Prepare to follow Boxtree Productions down the rabbit hole in their inventive and exciting adaptation of the bonkers classic by Lewis Carroll. 

Book your tickets here.

Fuller's Shakespeare In The Garden

Productions of As You Like It or Love's Labour's Lost will be hosted in several Fuller's pub gardens around Hampshire this summer. Grab a cold beer or a glass of wine and sit back and enjoy either one of the Bards funniest plays in the comfort of a familiar pub with an informal and raucous performance. This is Shakespeare at its best

Various dates at various pubs - find out which play and location suits you best here.

West Green House The Opera Garden

24th July - 1st August 2021

West Green House, Thackham's Ln, Hook RG27 8JB

West Green House's summer programme offers performances of three different Operas on a specially crafted stage on the island in the middle of the estate's lake. Choose from Puccini's comedy La Rondine (The Swallow), Tchaikovsky's best-loved opera Eugene Onegin and Gigi in Concert which is based on French author Collete's world-famous novel Gigi. If you're looking to make the night more memorable, then grab one of the gorgeous West Green House Opera Picnic Hampers.

Book your tickets here.

Read more of the best Hampshire content:

Outdoor and Drive-in cinema showings in Hampshire 2021

9 perfect picnic spots in Hampshire

All about the celebrity favourite Hampshire-based furniture company Still and Bloom

Hampshire Life
Hampshire

Don't Miss

Little Wix Woods with bluebells

Surrey Life

8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey

Harriet Danhash

person
The Rope & Anchor at Dunham Massey, Cheshire

Cheshire Life

10 of the Best Family-Friendly Pubs in Cheshire with a playground

Jenny Schippers

Logo Icon
Bigbury Sands beach in Devon with Burgh Island on the horizon.

Devon Life

9 of the best beaches to visit in Devon

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco dining by the sea. Cornwall has plenty of beachside dining options

Cornwall Life

Al fresco dining in Cornwall: 9 of the best places to go

Cornwall Life

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus