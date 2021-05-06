Unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Hampshire this summer
- Credit: joegolby/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Even though theatres are looking to re-open on May 17th, there is still an upward trend for outdoor productions. And why shouldn't there be? Gorgeous summer weather is on the horizon, and theatre itself was originally an outdoor extravaganza.
Macbeth at Wellesley Woodlands
4th June 2021, 7:00 - 9:00 pm
Fleet Rd, Aldershot GU11 2HL
Experience a Macbeth like no other in this farcical and frantic production by The Handle-bards all-female theatre troupe that promises to be a wacky interpretation of the classic Shakespearean tragedy, including bicycles!
Slapstick Picnic: The Importance of Being Earnest at Rockbourne Roman Villa
30 June 2021, 7:00 - 9:00 pm
Rockbourne Rd, Fordingbridge SP6 3PG
Cucumber sandwiches and the irreverent wit of Oscar Wilde, if that sounds right up your street, then books your tickets as soon as possible as there is only one showing in Hampshire of this unmissable performance.
Macbeth at Chawton House
15th July 2021, 7:00 pm
Chawton, Alton GU34 1SJ
If you like your Macbeth more traditionally performed, then this performance by The Lord Chamberlain's Men will be a must-watch. This theatre group has toured around the country since 2004 and are perhaps the most popular Shakespeare troupe in the country.
Alice in Wonderland at The National Motor Museum
22 July 2021 - 23 July 2021, 6:30 pm
Beaulieu, Brockenhurst SO42 7ZN
Prepare to follow Boxtree Productions down the rabbit hole in their inventive and exciting adaptation of the bonkers classic by Lewis Carroll.
Fuller's Shakespeare In The Garden
Productions of As You Like It or Love's Labour's Lost will be hosted in several Fuller's pub gardens around Hampshire this summer. Grab a cold beer or a glass of wine and sit back and enjoy either one of the Bards funniest plays in the comfort of a familiar pub with an informal and raucous performance. This is Shakespeare at its best
Various dates at various pubs - find out which play and location suits you best here.
West Green House The Opera Garden
24th July - 1st August 2021
West Green House, Thackham's Ln, Hook RG27 8JB
West Green House's summer programme offers performances of three different Operas on a specially crafted stage on the island in the middle of the estate's lake. Choose from Puccini's comedy La Rondine (The Swallow), Tchaikovsky's best-loved opera Eugene Onegin and Gigi in Concert which is based on French author Collete's world-famous novel Gigi. If you're looking to make the night more memorable, then grab one of the gorgeous West Green House Opera Picnic Hampers.
