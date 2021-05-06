Unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Hampshire this summer

Published: 10:09 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM May 6, 2021

Even though theatres are looking to re-open on May 17th, there is still an upward trend for outdoor productions. And why shouldn't there be? Gorgeous summer weather is on the horizon, and theatre itself was originally an outdoor extravaganza.

Macbeth at Wellesley Woodlands

4th June 2021, 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Fleet Rd, Aldershot GU11 2HL

Experience a Macbeth like no other in this farcical and frantic production by The Handle-bards all-female theatre troupe that promises to be a wacky interpretation of the classic Shakespearean tragedy, including bicycles!

Book your tickets here.

Slapstick Picnic: The Importance of Being Earnest at Rockbourne Roman Villa

30 June 2021, 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Rockbourne Rd, Fordingbridge SP6 3PG

Cucumber sandwiches and the irreverent wit of Oscar Wilde, if that sounds right up your street, then books your tickets as soon as possible as there is only one showing in Hampshire of this unmissable performance.

Book your tickets here.

Macbeth at Chawton House

15th July 2021, 7:00 pm

Chawton, Alton GU34 1SJ

If you like your Macbeth more traditionally performed, then this performance by The Lord Chamberlain's Men will be a must-watch. This theatre group has toured around the country since 2004 and are perhaps the most popular Shakespeare troupe in the country.

Book your tickets here.

Alice in Wonderland at The National Motor Museum

22 July 2021 - 23 July 2021, 6:30 pm

Beaulieu, Brockenhurst SO42 7ZN

Prepare to follow Boxtree Productions down the rabbit hole in their inventive and exciting adaptation of the bonkers classic by Lewis Carroll.

Book your tickets here.

Fuller's Shakespeare In The Garden

Productions of As You Like It or Love's Labour's Lost will be hosted in several Fuller's pub gardens around Hampshire this summer. Grab a cold beer or a glass of wine and sit back and enjoy either one of the Bards funniest plays in the comfort of a familiar pub with an informal and raucous performance. This is Shakespeare at its best

Various dates at various pubs - find out which play and location suits you best here.

West Green House The Opera Garden

24th July - 1st August 2021

West Green House, Thackham's Ln, Hook RG27 8JB

West Green House's summer programme offers performances of three different Operas on a specially crafted stage on the island in the middle of the estate's lake. Choose from Puccini's comedy La Rondine (The Swallow), Tchaikovsky's best-loved opera Eugene Onegin and Gigi in Concert which is based on French author Collete's world-famous novel Gigi. If you're looking to make the night more memorable, then grab one of the gorgeous West Green House Opera Picnic Hampers.

Book your tickets here.

Read more of the best Hampshire content:

Outdoor and Drive-in cinema showings in Hampshire 2021

9 perfect picnic spots in Hampshire

All about the celebrity favourite Hampshire-based furniture company Still and Bloom