Eastbourne Theatres cancel Russian State Opera and Russian State Ballet shows

Five Eastbourne shows involving the Russian State Opera and Russian State Ballet have been cancelled following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eastbourne Theatres today confirmed the cancellation of Aida on 15 March and Carmen on 16 March, Swan Lake on 7 October, Sleeping Beauty on 8 October and Nutcracker on 9 October.

A spokesperson said: 'The Congress Theatre management has discussed the visit of the Russian State Opera and Russian State Ballet to Eastbourne.

'It was agreed that staging the productions was out of the question. The Russian invasion has shocked and appalled us all and we must do what we can to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.'

All ticket holders are being contacted and will have their tickets refunded, there is no need for customers to contact the box office.