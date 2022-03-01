Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Eastbourne Theatres cancel Russian State Opera and Russian State Ballet shows

Author Picture Icon

Karen Pasquali Jones

Published: 4:13 PM March 1, 2022
Cancelled: Russian State Opera's Aida

Cancelled: Russian State Opera's Aida - Credit: Supplied

Five Eastbourne shows involving the Russian State Opera and Russian State Ballet have been cancelled following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eastbourne Theatres today confirmed the cancellation of Aida on 15 March and Carmen on 16 March, Swan Lake on 7 October, Sleeping Beauty on 8 October and Nutcracker on 9 October. 

A spokesperson said: 'The Congress Theatre management has discussed the visit of the Russian State Opera and Russian State Ballet to Eastbourne.

'It was agreed that staging the productions was out of the question. The Russian invasion has shocked and appalled us all and we must do what we can to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.'

All ticket holders are being contacted and will have their tickets refunded, there is no need for customers to contact the box office.

Sussex Life
Theatre

Don't Miss

A group learn to make candles with an array of flowers and other ingredients spread across a table

Devon Life | Win

Win a unique candles and country house prize

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Beer (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

10 of the best villages in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Arlington Row in Bibury, Gloucestershire in the Cotswolds

17 of the most beautiful villages in England

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Seven Falls, Titwistle

Derbyshire Life

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon