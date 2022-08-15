It's the one that you want – Grease is being shown on the big screen at Bolesworth in tribute to Olivia Newton-John - Credit: Bolesworth Events

Bolesworth Events is hosting a special showing of the pop-culture phenomenon movie Grease on Friday, August 19.

The open-air big-screen movie night is being brought to the Cheshire venue because of popular demand, and as a celberation of the life of star Dame Olivia Newton-John.

The blockbuster movie is one of the most successful musical romantic comedies of all time, following the journey of wholesome exchange student Sandy Olsson meeting leather-clad Danny Zuko (John Travolta), before falling in love and ultimately donning black shiny Spandex leggings and performing the classic You’re the One that I Want. The film also stars Stockard Channing, Eve Arden and Frankie Avalon.

To keep the good-feel party vibe flowing, DJ Mylez will be playing the decks from 6pm, before and after the movie, right up until midnight.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 per adult, £7.70 child (12 and under), with food and drink packages available from just £19.50 per adult.

Gates open at 6pm, allowing everyone to grab refreshments, take their places and get settled in the huge Bolesworth arena, prior to the start of the film at 7.30pm.

Other brilliant movies such as The Greatest Showroom, Encanto, Mama Mia!, Encanto and Bohemian Rapsody will be screened over the weekend.

Located eight miles south of Chester off the A41, Bolesworth is renowned for hosting international equestrian as well as family events.

For further information and to book tickets, visit bolesworth.com/movies