Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Grease is the word at Bolesworth 

Author Picture Icon

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 1:58 PM August 15, 2022
Grease on outdoor cinema screen

It's the one that you want – Grease is being shown on the big screen at Bolesworth in tribute to Olivia Newton-John - Credit: Bolesworth Events

Bolesworth Events is hosting a special showing of the pop-culture phenomenon movie Grease on Friday, August 19. 

The open-air big-screen movie night is being brought to the Cheshire venue because of popular demand, and as a celberation of the life of star Dame Olivia Newton-John. 

The blockbuster movie is one of the most successful musical romantic comedies of all time, following  the journey of wholesome exchange student Sandy Olsson meeting leather-clad Danny Zuko (John Travolta), before falling in love and ultimately donning black shiny Spandex leggings and performing the classic You’re the One that I Want. The film also stars Stockard Channing, Eve Arden and Frankie Avalon. 

To keep the good-feel party vibe flowing, DJ Mylez will be playing the decks from 6pm, before and after the movie, right up until midnight. 

Tickets are priced at £16.50 per adult, £7.70 child (12 and under), with food and drink packages available from just £19.50 per adult.   

Gates open at 6pm, allowing everyone to grab refreshments, take their places and get settled in the huge Bolesworth arena, prior to the start of the film at 7.30pm.  

Other brilliant movies such as The Greatest Showroom, Encanto, Mama Mia!, Encanto and Bohemian Rapsody will be screened over the weekend.  

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the best places to visit in Cheshire this summer
  2. 2 Cheshire walk - Anderton Boat Lift and Nature Park
  3. 3 The incredible Cornish stone structures with an exceptional history
  1. 4 Heatwave reveals ancient Yorkshire bridge
  2. 5 17 amazing experience days in Hampshire
  3. 6 5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire
  4. 7 Hoards of spider crabs on Cornish beaches are not a danger to the public
  5. 8 Win the Cobra MX3440V Cordless Lawnmower
  6. 9 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  7. 10 Beautiful new exhibition from three of Cornwall's favourite artists

Located eight miles south of Chester off the A41, Bolesworth is renowned for hosting international equestrian as well as family events. 

For further information and to book tickets, visit bolesworth.com/movies  

Cheshire Life

Don't Miss

Perseids Meteor Shower and where to see them in the south east of England

Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower in East Anglia

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Image

Kent Life

Scotney Castle makes an appearance in Netflix's The Sandman

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Claverton Weir in the sunshine, the water cascades off the side and is surrounded by trees.

Somerset Life

The 5 best spots for wild swimming in Somerset

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Rory found his love for wild swimming later in life

Hampshire Life

4 of the best places for open water swimming in Hampshire

Hampshire Life

Logo Icon