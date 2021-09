Things To Do

Win

Published: 12:41 PM September 17, 2021

Singer, writer and pioneer of the lockdown kitchen disco, Sophie Ellis-Bextor appears in conversation at Cheltenham Literature Festival, talking about her honest, heartfelt and highly entertaining autobiography Spinning Plates: Music, Men, Motherhood and Me.

Spinning Plates: Music, Men, Motherhood and Me by Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Credit: Hodder & Stoughton