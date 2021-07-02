Strawberry Picking Spots in Cheshire and the North West 2021 

Published: 11:55 AM July 2, 2021

The opportunity to head into the fields and pick your own strawberries is one of the finest indicators that summer is here. This socially distanced activity is as popular as ever, so check ahead for details of opening dates/times and whether pre-booking is required. Please check farms are open before visiting

Malpas Pick Your Own Strawberries & Pumpkins

Family-run Malpas PYO is a popular choice for strawberry picking in South Cheshire. Located in rural Malpas. facebook.com/Malpasstrawberriessandpumpkins/

Claremont Farm

Claremont Farm, situated on the Wirral peninsula, is a diverse spot offering visitors a farm shop, café, and busy events schedule including moonlight flicks and live music. The farm’s PYO strawberries always draw a crowd. claremontfarm.co.uk/

Kenyon Hall Farm

The largest PYO strawberry offering in Cheshire, Kenyon Hall Farm in Warrington has been opening its fields to visitors for the past 40 years. Due to the popularity of the fruit picking, pre-booked PYO sessions for the strawberry season are the website. kenyonhall.co.uk/#/

Woore Fruit Farm

A traditional family-run farm located south of Crewe, Woore Fruit Farm is open for PYO facebook.com/woorefruitfarm/

Shawbury Fruit Farm

Situated just over the border in Shropshire, Shawbury Fruit Farm north of Shrewsbury is a small family-run offering where visitors can pick strawberries directly from the fruit fields and enjoy a picnic on site. facebook.com/shawburyfruitfarm/

Bellis Brothers

Located in the picturesque Dee Valley between Chester and Wrexham; Bellis Brothers Garden Centre consists of PYO fields, a farm shop, and the newly-opened Strawberry Fields Restaurant. bellisbrothers.co.uk/

Benty Farm Tearooms

Tucked away on Thurstaston Common, Benty Farm Tearooms offers visitors a quaint tearoom, woodland walks and PYO strawberries. bentyfarmtearooms.co.uk/

About the author

Jenny Schipper is a travel writer and blogger providing ideas for days out, places to eat and where to stay in her home county of Cheshire. Follow her on Instagram at Girl About Cheshire for a daily dose of inspiration.







