Strawberry Picking Spots in Cheshire and the North West 2021 

Jenny Schippers

Published: 11:55 AM July 2, 2021   
Strawberries farming

The taste of summer at a pick-your-own farm near you - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two little sibling kids boys having fun on strawberry farm in summer. Children, cute twins eating he

Helping with the strawberry harvest - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The opportunity to head into the fields and pick your own strawberries is one of the finest indicators that summer is here. This socially distanced activity is as popular as ever, so check ahead for details of opening dates/times and whether pre-booking is required. Please check farms are open before visiting

Malpas Pick Your Own Strawberries & Pumpkins   
Family-run Malpas PYO is a popular choice for strawberry picking in South Cheshire. Located in rural Malpas.  facebook.com/Malpasstrawberriessandpumpkins/

Claremont Farm 
Claremont Farm, situated on the Wirral peninsula, is a diverse spot offering visitors a farm shop, café, and busy events schedule including moonlight flicks and live music. The farm’s PYO strawberries always draw a crowd. claremontfarm.co.uk/

Strawberry picking at Kenyon Hall Farm 

Strawberry picking at Kenyon Hall Farm - Credit: Jenny Schippers

Kenyon Hall Farm 
The largest PYO strawberry offering in Cheshire, Kenyon Hall Farm in Warrington has been opening its fields to visitors for the past 40 years. Due to the popularity of the fruit picking, pre-booked PYO sessions for the strawberry season are the website. kenyonhall.co.uk/#/

Woore Fruit Farm 
A traditional family-run farm located south of Crewe, Woore Fruit Farm is open for PYO facebook.com/woorefruitfarm/

Shawbury Fruit Farm 
Situated just over the border in Shropshire, Shawbury Fruit Farm north of Shrewsbury is a small family-run offering where visitors can pick strawberries directly from the fruit fields and enjoy a picnic on site. facebook.com/shawburyfruitfarm/

Bellis Brothers 
Located in the picturesque Dee Valley between Chester and Wrexham; Bellis Brothers Garden Centre consists of PYO fields, a farm shop, and the newly-opened Strawberry Fields Restaurant. bellisbrothers.co.uk/

Benty Farm Tearooms 
Tucked away on Thurstaston Common, Benty Farm Tearooms offers visitors a quaint tearoom, woodland walks and PYO strawberries. bentyfarmtearooms.co.uk/

About the author 
Jenny Schipper is a travel writer and blogger providing ideas for days out, places to eat and where to stay in her home county of Cheshire. Follow her on Instagram at Girl About Cheshire for a daily dose of inspiration. 



supplied

