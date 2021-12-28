From exhibitions to theatre shows and history to ghost walks, these are the best events in Sussex this January...



The Wombats, CHALK, Pool Valley, Brighton, BN1 1NJ

When: January 12

How much: £12

Indie heads, Let’s Dance to Joy Division – no not Joy Division, but legendary rockers The Wombats, who rose to fame with this catchy song. Celebrating the release of their new album Fix Yourself, Not the World, they’re performing in Brighton two days before its release. If you’re a fan, have already pre-ordered your album and want to see the show, get in touch with CHALK for an extra-special ticket bundle.

chalkvenue.com

Kerry Godliman, who has appeared in shows such as After Life, is heading to The Hawth - Credit: Press



Kerry Godliman: Bosh, The Hawth, Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ

When: January 14

How much: £17.50

Back on tour after what comedian Kerry Godliman thought would be a little ‘she’ time. No chance. Her bosh-like nature will never let her rest. Well, that and a needy cat, a constantly disappointing camper van, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing out of thimbles. All will be explained. She has appeared in shows such as After Life, Derek and Taskmaster.

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

Kym Marsh stars in the Theatre Royal's Fatal Attraction - Credit: Matthew Pover Limited



Fatal Attraction, Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

When: January 14-22

How much: £13-£55

The classic movie thriller has been adapted for the stage by James Dearden and is coming to Brighton. When happily married New York attorney Dan Gallagher meets charming editor Alex (Kym Marsh) on a night out in the city, they both commit to a night of passion they can’t take back. Dan returns home to his family and tries to forget the mistake he has made, but Alex has different ideas.

atgtickets.com/brighton



SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors



Mini Explorers Ashdown Forest, Forest Row

When: January 17

How much: £3.20

This outdoor play and nature discovery group is a lovely way for under-fives and their families to meet new people. Go on a short walk and get stuck into seasonal craft and outdoor activities. You will be outside throughout so dress accordingly. A hot drink will be provided but be sure to bring a snack for your child.

ashdownforest.org



Ghost Hunt, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Seaside Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3PF

When: January 22

How much: £36

We ain’t afraid of no ghosts! Explore one of the most haunted locations in the country. It has a star-studded history which arguably helps make it such an ‘active’ spooky happenings location. With the help of experienced ghost hunters you will feel like a proper investigator, with spirit boards, sensory work, and more all at play. Are you brave enough to join them?

ghosthuntertours.co.uk

Example is splashing back onto the scene at the De La Warr Pavilion - Credit: Mitch Lowe



Example, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Marina, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DP

When: January 26

How much: £23

After almost two years, dance artist Example makes his highly anticipated return to UK stages. Known for songs such as Changed the Way You Kissed Me, Stay Awake and All Night, he’s bringing new energy for performances of classics and new hits, the latter of which show the artist’s new chapter in life. He’s sure to have you dancing up a storm, perfect for warming yourself up on these cooler nights.

dlwp.com

Lucy Stein's work incorporates a range of references - Credit: Courtesy of Spike Island, Max Mclure



Lucy Stein: Wet Room, De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1DP

When: January 29-May 9

How much: Free entry

The Cornwall artist’s exhibition is inspired by the fougou: narrow Neolithic underground passages, unique to West Cornwall, that lead to womb-like chambers and have become sacred sites of worship. Surrounding this central installation is a series of new paintings and drawings made during Stein’s second pregnancy and throughout the pandemic. Stein’s work incorporates a heady mixture of styles and references.

dlwp.com



Field of Blooms, Chichester Cathedral, Chichester, PO19 1PX

When: Until January 30

How much: Free, donations welcome

Chichester Cathedral Be immersed in a beautiful sea of light at internationally acclaimed visual artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Blooms. Set within the cathedral’s 600-year-old cloisters, the artwork comprises 1,000 stems of light. These gently illuminated spheres of light gradually change and morph in colour – a process which the English/Australian artist describes as ‘rhythms of light'. Munro is best known for largescale light-based installations inspired by his interest in shared human experience.

chichestercathedral.org.uk



The Sussex Archaeological Society: 175 Years of Collecting, Lewes Castle and Museum, High Street, Lewes, BN7 1YE

When: Until February 28

How much: £8, senior £7, child £4

The Sussex Archaeological Society’s museums have acquired unrivalled collections over the past 175 years, which illustrate Sussex history from prehistoric to modern periods. Learn about the collections’ diversity in this interesting exhibition, from the materials used to produce both rare and everyday objects, made for daily or ceremonial use.

sussexpast.co.uk

See Rick Findler's powerful photographs at Fabrica - Credit: Rick Findler



Rick Findler: Lost Connection I Afghanistan, Fabrica, Duke Street, Brighton BN1 1AG

When: Until April

How much: Free entry

All throughout Bamyan Province, thousands of unconnected and unfinished electricity pylons stretch for miles and have done so for more than two years. Just 35 per cent of Afghanistan’s population has access to electricity, with the electricity sector fraught with tales of corruption. The pylons remain, and what once held so much promise symbolise a nation forgotten by everyone. Findler’s photographs powerfully showcase these themes in their first showing at Fabrica.

fabrica.org.uk