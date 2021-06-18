Published: 7:52 PM June 18, 2021

Hampshire has an amazing cultural scene, which means there's always plenty to see and do. We've rounded up the best things in the county to go to this weekend, so all you need to do is book the tickets, pack your car, and head down...



The Snail and The Whale

When? June 19 and June 20 10.30am and 1.30pm

Where? Theatre Royal Winchester

How much? £14

The well-acclaimed Julia Donaldson (author of The Gruffalo) book has been brought to life in this fun theatre play that children and adults alike are sure to be entertained by. Longing to see the world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great big, grey-blue humpback whale. Go with them as embark on an amazing journey, brought vividly to life through live music, storytelling and lots of laugh and heart.

Paddle with Pops

When? June 20, 10.30am-1.30pm

Where? Woodmill Outdoors Activities Centre

How much? Adult £35, child £25

If you’re looking for a last-minute treat for your dad or your husband, this is a fun idea to get outdoors and have family bonding time too. The experts at Woodmill will lead you through the beautiful River Itchen, where you can enjoy the remarkable views before heading back for a picnic and a relax. All fathers get a complimentary beer or cold beverage after their trip too (in case they need extra motivation!).

Hampshire Country and Food Festival

When? June 19 and 20, 10am-6pm

Where? Netley Marsh Showground

How much? Adult £14, over 65s £13, child £4

Take the whole family to this bountiful event in Southampton that has plenty of exciting activities and shows for the whole family to enjoy. Fill your pantry and fridge with local pies, meats and cheeses at the open-air food market stall. If you’re looking for a unique Father’s Day present, head to the Craft Village for gifts you won’t find on the high street. There will also be sporting events to watch too, and even a dog show competition which you can enter your pooch into.

Terrier Weekend

When? June 19 and June 20

Where? Isle of Wight Steam Railway

How much? Adults £14.50, child £7.25

Join the Steam Railway for a historical weekend as it showcases its Terrier trains. If your little ones are Thomas the Tank Engine fans they will certainly enjoy this as the trains very much resemble those. Or if you have a father in your life, they will appreciate the beauty of them. These diminutive and popular engines date from the 1870s, and many ran on the Isle of Wight until the 1940s.

Distillery Tour

When? June 19, 11am

Where? The Portsmouth Distillery

How much? £20 per person

Treat your tipple-loving dad to a tour of one of the finest distilleries in Portsmouth. See how the award-winning company makes a variety of spirits, such as gins and rums, with interesting ingredients such as the Tudor Gin which has botanicals from the Mary Rose shipwreck. There is sure to be a few samples along the way too, and at the end you could even get your dad’s favourites as an extra Father’s Day gift.

