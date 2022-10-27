9 things to do in Kent this November

Don't miss The First Equestrian Theatre's exciting live equestrian theatre production The Horse of Spain this November - Credit: The First Equestrian Theatre

From thrilling theatre shows to magical fireworks displays, these are some of the best things to do in Kent this November...





Fireworks displays and bonfire night events

Every year there is always a great selection of fireworks displays and bonfire night events to choose from in Kent. Read our article on the link below for a rundown of the most popular events in the county.

More information: greatbritishlife.co.uk





The Real Guy Fawkes

Hysterical History presents an electrifying hour of interactive and gruesome fun in their retelling of the famous story of Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot, his failed plan to assassinate King James I of England.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked at Eastgate House or by calling 01634 332700.

Where: Eastgate House, High Street, Rochester ME1 1EW

When: Saturday 5th November and Sunday 6th November 2022

More information: visitkent.co.uk





Canterbury Vintage Kilo Sale

For anyone who loves shopping for vintage fashion, the return of the popular Vintage Kilo Sale to Canterbury's Westgate Hall is tremendous news.

There's nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline as you race through searching rails and rails of vintage styles grabbing timeless finds that you can bag for only £20 per kilo!

Where: Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2BT

When: Sunday 6th November 2022

More information: eventbrite.co.uk





Candle Making Workshop

Join Jessica from Milkwood Margate at The Rose Lounge for a step-by-step workshop that will show you how to craft a beautifully scented candle.

Tickets cost £45, which includes all materials, the finished candle, a cocktail and snacks. You can also enjoy a set two-course dinner after the workshop for a special price of £20.

Where: The Rose, 91 High Street, Deal, Kent CT14 6ED

When: Tuesday 8th November 2022

More information: visitkent.co.uk





Little Shop of Horrors

The cult classic off-broadway play Little Shop of Horrors will be making its way to Avenue Theatre this November. So get ready to experience the horrific hilarity of florist Seymour Krelborn's trials and tribulations of raising a monstrous plant that feeds on humans!

Tickets cost £18 per person. They can be booked online or by calling the Box Office on 01795 471140.

Where: The Avenue Theatre, Ave of Remembrance, Sittingbourne ME10 4DN

When: Wednesday 9th November to Sunday 13th November 2022

More information: avenuetheatre.co.uk





Faversham Book Fair

Head to The Alexander Centre for their regular book fair this November for the chance to get your hands on some fantastic second-hand and antiquarian books and to meet some fellow bookworms in the local community.

The Alexander Centre’s pop-up tearoom will also be open, so grab a hot drink, and some cake and get diving into your next great read.

Where: The Alexander Centre, 15 - 17 Preston St, Faversham, Kent ME13 8NZ

When: Saturday 12th November 2022

More information: thealex.org.uk





The Horse of Spain - Live Equestrian Theatre

Don't miss The First Equestrian Theatre's exciting live equestrian theatre production, The Horse of Spain this November. - Credit: The First Equestrian Theatre

Experience theatre like never before with this dramatic and action-packed live equestrian show that dramatises a powerfully moving story of the Spanish horse and its impact on European history.

Tickets range from £29.99 to £33.

Where: White Horse Farm Equestrian Centre, White Horse Lane, Meopham, Kent DA13 0DE

When: Saturday 19th November 2022

More information: eventbrite.co.uk





Ralph Vaughan Williams 150th Anniversary

The Canterbury Orchestra will be presenting a selection of music by Ralph Vaughan Williams and his collaborators to celebrate the composer's 150th anniversary this year. The program will include William's 5th symphony, Fantasia on Greensleeves and more favourites.

Tickets cost £15.

Where: The Gulbenkian, University Of Kent, Canterbury CT2 7NB

When: Sunday 27th November 2022

More information: thegulbenkian.co.uk





Rick Wakeman's Grumpy Christmas Stocking

Get ready for a thoroughly enjoyable evening with musician Rick Wakeman. For this festive show, he will be making a yuletide twist to songs from his own career and those of others, as well as delivering a few surprises, all punctuated by his hilarious stories.

Where: The Orchard Theatre, Home Gardens, Dartford, Kent DA1 1ED

When: Sunday 27th November 2022

More information: orchardtheatre.co.uk





Read more of the best Kent content here:

Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Kent 2022

7 autumn walks in Kent to delight the senses

The best second-hand bookshops in Kent