From theatre and stage to exhibitions and music, these are some of the best events in Sussex this month...



Theatre and stage events in Sussex this February



The Play What I Wrote, Chichester Festival Theatre

When: February 8-12

How much: £10-£39

Hamish has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution. Sean, on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Hamish’s confidence will be restored, and the double act will go on. With a mystery guest at every performance, this tear-inducingly funny show is a loving celebration of comic genius.

Chuckle at improved jokes and songs with The Noise Next Door - Credit: The Noise Next Door



The Noise Next Door: In Charge, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

When: February 9

How much: £14, concessions £13

As seen on Britain’s Got Talent, the quickest wits in comedy – The Noise Next Door – are coming to Worthing. Expect a night of ludicrous characters, witty one-lines, epic stories and explosive physicality in this highly entertaining live show. They’ll be making the most of their Worthing based audience with tailored-on-the-spot songs and jokes that will make the show unique and unforgettable.

Romeo and Juliet: Special Screening, Leconfield Hall, Petworth

When: February 14

How much: £16

What better way to spend the big V-Day than watching a beautiful screening of one of the greatest love stories? Watch the Royal Ballet’s take on the classic tale, streamed from the Royal Opera House to the cinema screen and in full surround sound. Romeo and Juliet has become a great modern classic of the ballet repertory since its creation by Royal Ballet Director Kenneth MacMillan and its premiere in 1965.

Chicago, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

When: 14-18 February

How much: Monday-Thursday £20 - £42, Friday and Saturday £23.50 - £45.50

The sexiest musical out there is ready to spice up your Valentine’s week. It revolves around Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her crime into sensational headlines. The fast-paced story and stunning songs will leave you breathless.

Anton and Erin are ready to dazzle Brighton - Credit: Press



Anton & Erin: Showtime, Brighton Dome

When: February 15

How much: £37.50-£47.50

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple as they waltz their way over to Brighton. This is a glittering celebration that pays tribute to some of the world’s greatest entertainment icons as Anton & Erin present world-class dances inspired by an array of classic performers. With stunning costumes, fabulous live vocals, a high-energy West End dance ensemble and a sensational 23 piece orchestra, what more could you ask for?

Listen to Jason Fox's fascinating tales at Worthing's Assembly Halls - Credit: Press



Jason Fox: Life at the Limit, Assembly Halls, Worthing

When: February 27

How much: From £30

Ex-Special Forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of the number one bestseller Battle Scars, Jason Fox will share stories of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator. From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours, this is a breath-taking story of Life At The Edge.

Music

Benjamin Francis Leftwich plays indie folk music - Credit: Press



Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Komedia, Brighton

When: February 1

How much: £16

Indie singer Benjamin Francis Leftwich is bringing his music to Komedia. His debut album Last Smoke Before the Snowstorm hit the top 40 in the UK, and he has been loved for his folksy, heartfelt songs ever since. His chilled-out tunes will fill your heart with whimsicalness, and are perfect for cosying up with and listening to on a cool winter’s evening.

The Jive Aces, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne

When: February 5

How much: £20, concessions £18

Shake up your Saturday by shimmying your way down to the Royal Hippodrome for an evening of swing and jive. From beginning to end, the show is full of foot-tapping songs from the 40s and 50s with bouncy rhythms and a dash of Rock ’n’ Roll. The show will have you dancing in the aisles with all-time classics as well as The Jives’ original songs.

Fairport Convention, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

When: February 16

How much: £26.50-£32.60

British folk-rock band Fairport Convention are returning to DLWP to present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new. Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers for over half a century, with 2022 being their 55th anniversary.

Exhibitions in Sussex this February

Rushmer - Collecting Firewood - Credit: Gordon Rushmer



Gordon Rushmer: An Artist at War, Rountree Tryon Galleries, Petworth

When: February 12-July 3

How much: Free entry

This exhibition and the launch of Gordon Rushmer's new book Pinching Myself tells the fascinating story of Gordon's time as a war artist based in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq and Eritrea. Known in this gallery principally as a landscape artist this show will come as a surprise to many of his admirers, offering a rare and moving insight into Gordon's double life.

Marilyn Stafford captured this model having fun at the end of a shoot - Credit: Marilyn Stafford



Marilyn Stafford: A Life in Photography, Brighton Museum and Art Gallery

When: February 22-May 8

How much: Included in admission, adult £6.20, child £3.60

The first ever retrospective exhibition of US born Sussex-based photographer, Marilyn Stafford will encompass the most comprehensive display of the photographer’s work to date. Photos come from an international archive spanning four decades, and include celebrity portraits, fashion shoots, street photography, humanitarian stories and newspaper reportage.

Michael Kenna: Northern England, Bosham Gallery

When: Until February 28

How much: Free entry

This curated exhibition showcases silver gelatin prints from Michael Kenna's new book Northern England 1983-1986. It celebrates iconic works from Kenna's archive such as Bill Brandt's Snicket, Halifax, West Yorkshire, England, 1986 alongside completely new works, never before published or exhibited, such as the intriguing print titled Steep Street, Blackburn, Lancashire, England, 1985.

Out and about events in Sussex this February

The Star in Alfriston is hosting a jam packed 24 hours of workshops and fun - Credit: The Polizzi Collection



Spring Decorating Workshop, The Star, Alfriston

When: February 2-3

How much: From £400 single occupancy, from £295 per person double occupancy

Join Molly Mahon for a block printing workshop in the newly decorated Pilgrims’ Room. Practice mixing colours and patterns with Molly before creating your own masterpiece/tea towel. Before dinner on Wednesday, join Molly Mahon and Alex Polizzi for drinks in The Library. After a good night’s sleep, return to The Pilgrims’ Room for a flower arranging masterclass with hotel florist Julia Marsden. Both workshops are suitable for beginners.

Learn about regional dialect at the home of The Repair Shop - Credit: Weald and Downland Museum



Why We Say the Things We Say, Weald and Downland Museum, Chichester

When: February 12-13

How much: Included in admission, adult £14, child £6.50

Do you take snap, bait, tommy or a packed lunch with you to work? Is it a spell, a spelk or a splinter that you get in your finger? Between 1946 and 1978 fieldworkers from the University of Leeds travelled across the country to record language often associated with rural communities. Learn about this through activities, word maps and other display, to find out more about dialect and our regional and national heritage.

The Magic Extinguisher, James Williamson, 1901 - Credit: Courtesy Screen Archive South East_BFI National Archive



Days of Wonder, Hove Museum and Art Gallery

When: February 17-19

How much: Free

This fun, free festival celebrates the magic of early cinema and filmmaking. You can learn more about the museum’s film and media collections, discover the innovations of local film pioneers and experiment with techniques that led to contemporary filmmaking. There will be activities for all visitors to enjoy, a range of bookable workshops with artists, plus a screening with film historian Dr. Frank Gray. While activities are free, spaces will be limited to maintain social distancing, so pre-booking for workshops and events is advised.

