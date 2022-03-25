Stars come out for Manchester comedy show in aid of Ukraine

Comedians and actors Justin Moorhouse and John Thomson are teaming up to host an Easter Comedy Eggstravaganza for Ukraine at Manchester O2 Apollo on Easter Monday April 18.

The show aims to raise much-needed funds for international charity the Legacy of War Foundation which provides support to civilians affected by conflict.

John and Lancashire Life columnist Justin put the show together by asking comedian friends to get involved and within an hour, flights had been changed and plans had dropped to be part of the line-up.

Justin said: ‘I'm so chuffed we've booked the likes of Jason Manford, Dave Spikey and Johnny Vegas. We've also got the brilliant Kiri Pritchard-McLean, who is making a big name for herself on Have I Got News For You and Live at the Apollo. We have also secured the legends that are Mick Miller, Ted Robbins and Les Dennis - that's a boy band I'd like to see formed.’

Dave Spikey - Credit: Dave Spikey



And John added: ‘The North West comedy scene is incredible. We've managed to pick from the very best we've got, from Britain’s Got Talent finalists Daliso Chaponda and Steve Royle to Liverpool's Adam Rowe, whose Have A Word podcast is smashing all sorts of records. Finishing off the bill are Blackburn's Tez Ilyas from BBC's Man Like Mobeen, the hilarious Nina Gilligan and Tom Binns, the man behind Ivan Brackenbury – these are just some wonderful comedians who are giving us their time.’

Tez Ilyas - Credit: Tez Ilyas



Justin said: ‘Everyone has been shocked, saddened and powerless by what’s been happening in Ukraine over the past few weeks. We knew we had to help out one of our own, Ukrainian president and former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all those affected by conflict by putting on a very special show to raise money for the Legacy of War Foundation. It’s going to be an amazing night.’

Alan Erasmus, the founder of Factory Records, was also instrumental in the curation of the event. Following a trip to Lviv, Ukraine to lead support to Ukrainian people, Alan returned to Manchester to collaborate with the Legacy of War Foundation to raise money for projects being set up to support refugees.

Alan said: ‘Seeing the queues of refugees looks normal at first glance. There are lines of Western European families, not the typical images of refugees familiar from the TV, in smart winter clothing as if they were queuing at the airport for a skiing holiday.

‘When you get closer, you realise it’s no holiday they are on – they have all the belongings they can carry, kids with pull along cases, cats and dogs on leads and bags and they are actually fleeing from the Russians. This is a huge displacement of people and they all need our help.’

Steve Royle - Credit: Andy Hollingworth



* Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk with all profits in aid of Legacy of War Foundation.

* All net profits from ticket sales will be given to Legacy of War Foundation. Head Office is based in UK. Charity no. 1174792. www.legacyofwarfoundation.com.