Soul of Stevie Wonder comes to Manchester
- Credit: Untold Orchestra
Manchester's Untold Orchestra brings the sound of Stevie Wonder to Manchester's Albert Hall with a seated, socially distanced performance of The Untold Orchestra Presents Stevie Wonder: An Orchestral Rendition on Friday, July 16 at 8pm.
Set against the dramatic backdrop of a former Wesleyan chapel, a talented troupe of acclaimed vocal performers will join the 15-piece orchestra on the stage of Manchester's most famous music hall.
Lead singers Benjamin Lee Smith, Dominic Lawson, Yemi Bolatiwa and DJ Jenna G will fill the hallowed hall with the sound of Stevie's sou.
The Untold Orchestra aims to redefine the role of an orchestra in the 21st century by working with recognised performers that appeal to today's youth. By reinvesting profits from professional bookings, this not-for-profit collective subsidises further performances in underprivileged areas of Manchester ensuring the local community get a rare chance to delve deeper into the lives and music of famed artists.
Sam Davies of the Untold Orchestra said: 'It is a great honour for us to play at Manchester's Albert Hall, and we're really looking forward to bringing some fun and joy back into people's lives again through the magic of Stevie Wonder's music. We have such a talented group, and we can't wait to perform at such a famous venue. We're also looking forward to planning further events based around other iconic artists that we hope will help us reach out to new audiences in the city.'
The Stevie Wonder rendition on July 16 at 8pm will be a pivotal performance for the group at one of the city's most famed and historic music halls, bringing to life the music of one of the most esteemed soul singers in the world.
Only 500 tickets are available for the orchestral soul spectacular. Table service will be provided throughout the evening, offering various wines, beers and cocktails, and soft drinks.
To book tickets for The Untold Orchestra Presents Stevie Wonder: An Orchestral Rendition see alberthallmanchester.com/event/the-untold-orchestra-presents-stevie-wonder-an-orchestral-rendition/
