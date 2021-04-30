Things to do in Devon in May 2021

Published: 9:42 AM April 30, 2021

We round up all the best events and things to do that Devon has to offer in May. From markets to a canal cruise, there's something for everyone!

Markets

1. Cullompton Farmers' Market: 8th & 22nd May

Held on the High Street, this is a truly local affair. In fact, all the produce has come from within 30 miles of the stall you can purchase it from. Just about anything you could hope to buy can be found at Cullompton, including organic veg, local ciders, delicious pies, and even Dirty Old Goat Soap which smells better than it sounds!

You can learn more about what's available and get directions here.

2. Exeter Farmers Market: Every Thursday

Once a week, a small pocket of Exeter near the cathedral becomes a haven of West Country produce. You'll be able to find all your classic market foods whilst also meeting the people who have dedicated their lives to making them.

The market takes place every Thursday from 9.00am to 2.00pm on the corner of South Street and Fore Street.

3. Newton Abbot Markets: Various

Newton Abbot is home to three separate markets across the week which means there is always something new to try from Monday to Saturday. Just about anything you could hope to get can be found here and a real treat is the produce market every Friday throughout the year.

More details can be found here.

4. Topsham Community Market: Every Saturday

Every Saturday you can also visit the Topsham Community Market which offers much more that just delicious food. You'll also be able to find craft stalls as well as jewellery, clothes, and antiques. This one definitely tailors towards families so can be a fun way to spend the morning.

Learn more here.

Outdoors

1. Woodside Open Garden: Every Friday

As the weather starts to pick up, why not explore some of the amazing horticultural efforts going on around the county. Hospiscare have organised a series of open events that make up a small tour of beautiful local gardens. Refreshments are available, as are children's quizzes and garden guides so everyone can enjoy.

Find out more here.

2. Pop-up Beer Garden: Every Friday & Saturday

Powderham Castle is a fun and historical visit at any time, but throughout the month they will also be hosting a pop-up beer garden in the Rose Garden. So why not relax in the sun with a game burger and a pint of their very own Powderkeg beer.

Plan your visit here.

3. Exeter Canal Cruise: 21st May

Did you know Devon is home to the oldest working canal in Europe? In fact, Exeter Canal was opened in 1566 during the reign of Elizabeth I. So why not treat yourself and enjoy a few hours meandering along the water, learning more about the importance of waterways and even halting traffic at the Countess Weir Swing Bridge!

There are two boat rides available on the 21st and you can finish your trip by exploring the seaside town of Exmouth or Exeter’s Historic Quayside.

Tickets are available here.

Exhibitions

1. Windows In Time: All Spring & Summer

Torquay Museum are hosting a free local heritage exhibition that will take you through the history of the town and further. Follow a lovely route along the waterside and look for the photographs that have been hidden all around. Each one depicts a key moment of the town's heritage and somewhere within is an object from the Museum’s collections. Find ten of those and you can earn a prize!

You can download the trail map and learn more here.

2. Artizan Small Works: Until 8th May

Since restrictions began lifting in April, Artizan Gallery on Lucius Street, Torquay has been showcasing beautiful pieces of art that must fit inside a 40x40cm square. This makes for an intimate visit and all the works you'll see are available for purchase too if you want to take home a memento.

More details here.

Festivals

1. Virtual Pirates Weekend 8th & 9th May

Slightly different from previous years, the annual Pirates Week in Plymouth has gone virtual to ensure the safety of their guests. The whole family can enjoy this weekend of swashbuckling fun with activities ranging from crafts to cocktails.

All details can be found on the Visit Plymouth website.

2. Plymouth Conservatoire May Festival: 17 - 28th May

The Plymouth Conservatoire is a one of a kind institution that is nurturing the actors, dancers, and directors of the future. Their May festival showcases all the fantastic work they have been producing over the last year and is well worth a look.

More information is available here.