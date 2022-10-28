What's On in Devon, November 2022

We reveal all the amazing things happening in Devon this month and beyond.

Theatre

The Girl from the North Country

Bob Dylan’s music is at the heart of this award - winning musical, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson . It’s an uplifting and universal story about family and love which boldly reimagines the legendary songs of Dylan, like you’ve never heard them before.

It’s 1934 in the heartland of America during the Great Depression and we meet a group of wayward souls who cross paths in a time - weathered guesthouse. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realise nothing is what it seems. But as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they find themselves facing unspoken truths about the present.

How many times has Bob Dylan seen it? “He’s such a mysterious person. He claims he’s seen it a few times,” says Conor. “I know that he saw it in New York in 2018 and spoke to our cast afterwards. That first time he snuck in and sat up the back with a hoodie on. I think he nips in and out and doesn’t make too much of a fuss.”

Girl from the North Country is at the Theatre Royal Plymouth (theatreroyal.com) November 1 - 5.

Girl from the North Country uses the music of Bob Dylan - Credit: Johan Persson

Saturday Night Fever

It starts with the throbbing beat of the Bee Gees song Stayin’ Alive as Italian American shop worker Tony Manero struts his stuff in the opening shots of the iconic 1977 movie, Saturday Night Fever. The disco beat never stops with hits coming thick and fast – More Than A Woman , How Deep is Your Love , Disco Inferno , Jive Talkin’ and, of course, title song Saturday Night Fever. It was a huge box office hit and turned popular TV actor John Travolta into a bona fide star.

Saturday Night Fever is at the Princess Theatre, Torquay (atgtickets.com) November 14 - 19.

Music

Music Viva

The inaugural Musica Viva season at the University of Plymouth’s Levinsky Hall continues its imaginative programme of exciting violin works with a performance by Mathilde Milwidsky.

Mathilde is performing with pianist and composer Huw Watkins in expressive, stirring and demanding works of Ravel, Bartok, Walton, and Watkins himself. And ever an adventurous virtuoso, she is also playing two solo violin works: Paganini’s 24th Caprice and Huw Watkins’ dramatic 2006 composition Partita, commissioned by the BBC.

Mathilde Milwidsky and Huw Watkins perform on November 12. There is a pre-performance talk. Information at Plymouth.ac.uk.

Mathilde Milwidsky will perform at Musica Viva - Credit: Jann Wilken

Level 42

Celebrating an amazing five decades in music, Level 42 celebrate with a short Lessons In Live UK tour which includes a Devon date. Bassist and frontman Mark King and the band have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and had 18 top 40 singles, including the era - defining Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now and Running in the Family. They are one of the most successful British bands ever and it is clear they continue to set the benchmark for British Jazz Funk.

Level 42 are at the Princess Theatre, Torquay (atgtickets.com) on November 5.

Sea Girls

Fresh from their re - scheduled European dates , Sea Girls have added a Devon date to their UK tour to promote their new album Homesick. A deeply personal record, lead singer Henry Camamile returned to his childhood home in Lincolnshire at the wake of the pandemic, finding himself having to address and reflect on events from his past. Delving into some of his darkest moments, the uplifting album comes as a sense of relief, a gratefulness for survival .

Sea Girls are at The Foundry, Torquay, on November 24. Tickets at live.seagirls.net.

Catfish Keith

American singer songwriter Catfish Keith will perform at The Box Plymouth as part of their Cultural Performance series. Known for his cutting - edge blues, his innovative style of foot - stomping, deep Delta Blues and American roots music has delighted audiences throughout his career. The Blues sound is enhanced by exquisite bottleneck slide guitar playing.

Catfish Keith is at The Box on November 24. Book online at theboxplymouth.com.

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, twice Grammy - nominated, Nashville - based Beth Nielsen Chapman is on a UK tour to mark the release of album Crazy Town, her first in four years. Crazy Town is a collection of songs that reflect all the twists and turns of life, says Beth, who has written with Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John and Neil Diamond.

Beth Nielsen Chapman is at Exeter, Corn Exchange (exetercornexchange.co.uk) on November 3.

Dance

Mi Flamenco have a new multi-media show, Echoes - Credit: Mi Flamenco

Mi Flamenco

Westcountry - based i nternational flamenco company, Mi Flamenco, are bringing their brand - new production, Echoes , to the newly refurbished Barnfield Theatre in Exeter. It’s been a long time coming – the tour was cancelled five times, mainly due to covid restrictions. But what has emerged in an extraordinary blend of dance , music and multi - media w ith authentic flamenco at its root.

Mi Flamenco are husband - and - wife team Ester and Uri Tal who live in Dorset . Ester is lead female dancer and artistic director, and Uri is the guitarist, whose original musical compositions intertwine with more traditional forms to make this show a real treat for music - lovers everywhere. They are joined for Echoes by dancer Tomas Arroquero, singer Luis Vargas Monge (“ El Mono ”) and cellist Nick Squires .

The Mi Flamenco tour of Echoes opens on November 10 at The Plough, Torrington (theploughartscentre.org.uk). It’s at the Barnfield Theatre, Exeter (exeternorthcott.co.uk) on November 25.

Sleeping Beauty

Choreographer Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures company are touring this gothic romance across the UK, opening at the Theatre Royal Plymouth before a Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells in London. Enter a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires, where the timeless tale of good vs evil is turned upside - down, creating a supernatural love story that even the passage of time itself cannot hinder. Will Princess Aurora ever find her true love again? There’s an unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky, sumptuous sets and costumes, evocative lighting and masterly storytelling.

Sleeping Beauty is at the Theatre Royal Plymouth (theatreroyal.com) November 12 - 19.

The magical Sleeping Beauty. - Credit: Johan Persson

Comedy and Talks

Milton Jones

Forget James Bond, Jason Bourne, Ethan Hunt – there’s a new spy in town. And he’s not dressed in a neat tuxedo or head - to - toe camouflage. He’s wearing a garish Hawaiian shirt. Milton Jones is back on tour with his show Milton: Impossible and this time he’s an international man of mystery.

Milton: Impossible is at Exmouth Pavilion on November 18 (ledleisure.co.uk) and the Babbacombe Theatre, Torquay (Babbacombe-theatre.com) on November 25.

Comedian Milton Jones - Credit: Aemen Sukkar

Sir Geoffrey Boycott

One of the greatest names in cricket, Sir Geoffrey Boycott played for Yorkshire and England including 108 Test matches. He retired from the sport in 1986 after 18 years and went on to become a successful cricket speaker and commentator, including the BBC’s hugely popular Test Match Special . Known for his forthright, honest views he will share hilarious anecdotes and film footage from an incredible career with an opportunity for the audience to ask him their own questions.

Sir Geoffrey will be at the Quad Theatre, Plymouth (comicalentertainment.com) on November 3.

Jason Byrne

After a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as the biggest selling comedy performer, Jason Byrne ’s tour, Unblocked , comes to Devon. His very own brand of organised chaos and near legendary stock - in - trade audience participation has seen him coined “the outright king of live comedy” by The Times. Winner of the prestigious Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show , appearances include the Royal Variety Performance, The Graham Norton Show , Live at the Apollo and John Bishop Christmas Show.

Jason Byrne is at Exmouth Pavilions (ledleisure.co.uk) on November 13.

Festivals and Events

A photography project for Alright Mate? - Credit: Stephen Raff

Alright Mate?

Community Interest Company Alright Mate? is staging a series of events where men can have their portrait taken with wet plate photographer Stephen Raff, then create beer mats, sports cards and interview podcasts whilst they share their stories.

The company was set up as a response to suicide continuing to be the biggest cause of death of men under 50 and encourages them to talk about mental health issues. Those taking part in the free sessions will get vouchers for local services.

There are sessions at four Exeter venues during November. For detailed information visit alrightmateproject.com.

Herring Festival

Clovelly celebrates the arrival of the “Silver Darlings” every November with this festival. Maritime historian and writer Mike Smylie’s Kipperland exhibition is devoted to the history of all things herring and he also turns the fish into delicate - tasting kippers and bloaters in his smokehouse. On the quay, you can try a variety of delicious herring specialities alongside local food and drink, craft stalls, live music and entertainment.

The Herring Festival is on November 20 (Clovelly.co.uk).

Exeter Carnival

The historic Exeter Carnival returns after 24 years , including the popular illuminated parade . Once billed as Devon’s biggest Annual Street Party with illuminated floats, masqueraders on foot, bands and majorettes , it was last held in 1998. The new Exeter Carnival will parade through the city and is the first large scale Christmas event organised by InExeter since 2019 .

Exeter Carnival takes place on November 26. The parade starts at 6pm. Information at inexeter.com.