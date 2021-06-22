What's on in Somerset July 2021
We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Somerset in July.
As restrictions lift and summer approaches, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped together plenty of exciting performances and goings on so you can plan your month and make the most of the start of summer.
July 2nd - 4th
The Bishop’s Palace Garden Festival
A great day out in the summer sun with guest speakers such us Roy Lancaster, John Horsey, Claire Reid, and James Cross. There will be plenty of stalls to peruse selling flowers, food & drink, garden gadgets, gifts, sculpture and more.
July 2nd - 11th
Frome Festival
An incredible number of performances and exhibitions are taking place across the nine days - many of which are free. Famous faces will also be in attendance including local novelist and translator, Frances Liardet, author of the acclaimed novel We Must Be Brave.
July 2nd - 10th
Somerton Music and Arts Festival
A week of music, art, culture and family fun at venues across the town. Events include popular and classical music, talks, quiz, and a family fun day - much on offer is free.
July 4th
Taunton to Bridgwater Canal Challenge
Support the Rotary Club of Taunton Vale, raise money for local charities, and enjoy a day out by the water. For a small fee, you can paddle board, cycle, or walk the route in small groups and there will be a courtesy shuttle bus to run people back to the main carparks after.
July 10th
Somerstock
Somerton’s very own family friendly music festival returns with a great line-up. Even with the government's most recent delay in lifting restrictions, they are confident the show will go on with only minor alterations.
July 17th - 18th
Yeo Valley Dance in Somerset
The Yeo Valley Organic Garden will be hosting a unique and special event including guest dancers from The Royal Ballet. They'll perform classical and contemporary dances, alongside live musicians and a singer, all with the impressive backdrop of the Organic Garden and Blagdon Lake. There'll also be stalls of food and drink to try.
July 23rd
Taunton Town Civil War and Religion Tour
Guided walking tours of the area will reveal the fascinating Civil War history of the town and consider what happened in Somerset between the end of the war and the restoration of the monarchy in 1660.
July 24th
Taunton Fete
St Margaret's Hospice is raising money for their important work with a great community celebration. The Fete is taking place from 11am to 3pm and will include musical entertainment and children’s activities, as well as a raffle, barbecue, tombola’s, a variety of external stalls, and much more.
July 24th - August 14th
Petal Poise
Helen Simpson is exhibiting a new collection of oil paintings at The Malthouse, East Lambrook Manor Gardens. With a focus on flora, these work have been described as 'larger than life' and capture the beauty of the Somerset landscape. Entry is free.
July 24th
Classic Ibiza Club Night
Weston Super Mare will light up and be ready to party for this event at Tropicana. This is a popular traveling club night which brings some of the best DJs to the far corners of the UK.
July 31st
Folksy Theatre at The Walled Gardens of Cannington
This year, the group will be performing the Shakespearian classic of The Tempest which has it all. Shipwrecks, mutiny, revenge, betrayal, and young lovers separated. Folksy’s wonderful production is filled with live music, colourful characters, enchantment, and a little touch of magic.
July 31st
Tropicana Back to the 80s
Another Weston Super Mare party night, this time making you nostalgic for the hits of the 1980s. DJ Riky Grover will head the night so pull on your leg warmers and spandex and get dancing.
Various
The Rondo Theatre
The Rondo in Bath have such a huge number of performances this month, that there's too much to choose from.
- 2nd: Cut Bait
- 3rd: Stiff & Kitsch Bricking It
- 6th - 9th: 4000 Miles
- 10th: Robert Ince
- 14th: The Cure of the Sapphire Blade
- 15th - 16th: The Barber of Seville
- 17th: Rivers of England
- 21st - 22nd: Hitchhiker
- 23rd - 24th: Saving Britney
- 26th - 30th: Rondo Theatre Drama Summer School