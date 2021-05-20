The best places to wild swim in Dartmoor

Published: 12:12 PM May 20, 2021

With the popularity of wild swimming increasing, we've put together five of our favourite places to go in Dartmoor.

Dartmoor is full of amazing sights and hideaways. For 70 years it has been a designated National Park and is a vast and beautiful moorland. Whilst walking is probably the most popular activity for visitors, it is not the only one available. Wild swimming is simply swimming in any natural pool or body of water. It has grown in popularity over the past 12 months as many swimming pools and leisure centres have been closed, forcing people to come up with inventive alternatives.

You don't need any specialist gear although many choose to wear a wetsuit due to the lack of heating! We also encourage any swimmers to keep an eye on tides and currents where appropriate to ensure their safety. Do also remember to practice social distancing where necessary.

So, here are our five top spots in Dartmoor that all offer amazing views as well as a refreshing dip.

Spitchwick Common

This peat river is incredibly clean and it's no wonder it's the most popular location for wild swimming on Dartmoor. In the summer this means it can get a bit crowded at times. Locals often recommend going when its rains as it's much more quiet and there's something magical about swimming in the rain! There's areas of grass around the water that are perfect for kids to run around and dry off on, or to relax with a picnic.

It's not just humans who love this spot either!

Sugary Cove

This quiet beach sits at the mouth of the River Dart and is a stunning location to take to the water. This is another spot where dogs are welcome but do remember to clean up after your pup to keep it that way. This spot is quite remote down some steep steps so tends to be quiet whenever you visit, although Dartmouth Castle is a short walk away and has a great tearoom. There are also picnic tables if you want to take your own snacks.

Cowsic Waterfall Pools

The walk to this wild swimming spot is well worth it as its secluded nature makes it a very atmospheric place to take a dip. It's located just before the Cowsic River meets West Dart, down a farm path. There's a handful of great plunge pools which can make this a fun place to go with friends.

Sharrah Pool

We recommend you park up at New Bridge and the head through Holne Woods to access this amazing spot. This deep and wide pool is great for a splash about and some - who are brave enough - may want to try a jump from the rocks into deeper sections. Just make sure to be careful!

Haytor Quarry

Our last spot is one of the many disused quarries that pepper Dartmoor. With towering rocks around the pools, this spot is also popular with climbers and walkers. It's a stunning place to relax and swim where you're unlikely to see many other people.

