The best Cornish gardens to visit in Autumn

Martha Griffiths

Published: 1:50 PM October 5, 2022
Acer trees, common name Maple, in full Autumn colour

Acer trees,come alive in the autumn - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Few things are better than summer in Cornwall – except autumn. Many of the Duchy’s world-famous gardens come into stunning colours as the season changes. Here’s our top pick of autumn gardens to visit now.

Trerice 
When to go: October
Head to this Elizabethan house on a bright day, and enjoy autumnal colours set against a crystalline sky. In the autumn the tall white ‘Sweet Child of Mine’ roses blooming and the apple trees are filled with fruit ready to be harvested.

Trengwainton Garden
When to go: November
If autumn temperatures aren't to your taste, head to the subtropical micro climate of Trengwainton Garden. Close to Penzance, it is protected by a wall of beech trees. In the autumn, blazing acers combine with the yellows of the trees. At the top of the hill look across to St Michael’s Mount.

Bright yellow leaves of Katsura Tree in the Autumn

Bright yellow leaves of Katsura Tree in the Autumn - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glendurgan Garden
When to go: October
Home to rare flora, Glendurgan has a collection that comes into colour at the end of the year. Look out for the katsura tree. This native of Japan is golden orange during October when it also gives off a sweet scent.

Lanhydrock
When to go: October 
A beautiful home built in the late Victorian era, Lanhydrock's estate spreads across 900 acres of countryside. Its gardens and woodlands

come alive in the autumn with the fiery reds of acers, azaleas and magnolias. In the woodlands there are the vibrant colours of beech trees, parrotia, tulip trees and cornus alba.

The Men-an-Tol is thought to date to either the late Neolithic or early Bronze Age. Located on Penwi

The Men-an-Tol on Madron is thought to date to either the late Neolithic or early Bronze Age - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Madron
When to go: October
Filled with ancient circles and neolithic settlement, follow fiery autumnal bracken fringed footpaths through an industrial wasteland of abandoned mine shafts and engine houses. The path stretches from the village of Madron and drops off the cliffs to the coastline. 

Bodmin Moor
When to go: November
For something a bit rougher around the edges, consider a trip to Bodmin Moor. Designated area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB). The summit, known as Brown Willy, sits at 1,378 feet above sea level and is the highest point in Cornwall. See the flora and fauna in brilliant shades of dark brown and mahogany.The area also holds Dark Sky status, allowing you to get close to the stars. 

Wild ponies grazing peacefully on bracken enjoying late afternoon Winter sun on Bodmin Moor, the rui

Wild ponies grazing in the bracken - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tehidy Country Park
When to go: October
Set over 250 acres, Tehidy Country Park, is the largest area of woodland in west Cornwall, the woodlands are rich with trees turning from burnt orange to dark red. With so many footpaths to wander, you will want to come back again and again.

A series of small waterfalls in Cornwall in autumn

Tehidy Country Park - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cornwall Life
Autumn
Woodland
Cornwall

