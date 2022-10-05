The best Cornish gardens to visit in Autumn
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Few things are better than summer in Cornwall – except autumn. Many of the Duchy’s world-famous gardens come into stunning colours as the season changes. Here’s our top pick of autumn gardens to visit now.
Trerice
When to go: October
Head to this Elizabethan house on a bright day, and enjoy autumnal colours set against a crystalline sky. In the autumn the tall white ‘Sweet Child of Mine’ roses blooming and the apple trees are filled with fruit ready to be harvested.
Trengwainton Garden
When to go: November
If autumn temperatures aren't to your taste, head to the subtropical micro climate of Trengwainton Garden. Close to Penzance, it is protected by a wall of beech trees. In the autumn, blazing acers combine with the yellows of the trees. At the top of the hill look across to St Michael’s Mount.
Glendurgan Garden
When to go: October
Home to rare flora, Glendurgan has a collection that comes into colour at the end of the year. Look out for the katsura tree. This native of Japan is golden orange during October when it also gives off a sweet scent.
Lanhydrock
When to go: October
A beautiful home built in the late Victorian era, Lanhydrock's estate spreads across 900 acres of countryside. Its gardens and woodlands
come alive in the autumn with the fiery reds of acers, azaleas and magnolias. In the woodlands there are the vibrant colours of beech trees, parrotia, tulip trees and cornus alba.
Madron
When to go: October
Filled with ancient circles and neolithic settlement, follow fiery autumnal bracken fringed footpaths through an industrial wasteland of abandoned mine shafts and engine houses. The path stretches from the village of Madron and drops off the cliffs to the coastline.
Bodmin Moor
When to go: November
For something a bit rougher around the edges, consider a trip to Bodmin Moor. Designated area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB). The summit, known as Brown Willy, sits at 1,378 feet above sea level and is the highest point in Cornwall. See the flora and fauna in brilliant shades of dark brown and mahogany.The area also holds Dark Sky status, allowing you to get close to the stars.
Tehidy Country Park
When to go: October
Set over 250 acres, Tehidy Country Park, is the largest area of woodland in west Cornwall, the woodlands are rich with trees turning from burnt orange to dark red. With so many footpaths to wander, you will want to come back again and again.