Cornwall named best place to see spring flowers in the UK

The best counties for botanical breaks and to see spring flowers have been revealed in a new staycation study from HomeToGo.

Following a long, stormy winter, swathes of bluebells, daffodils and tulips will soon be blooming and adding colour to gardens across the UK. With searches for where to see spring flowers starting to trend, HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world's largest selection of holiday rentals, has dug into the data to help holidaymakers find the top spots in which to admire fabulous floral displays while on holiday this spring.

The Lost Gardens of Heligan - Credit: HomeToGo, Getty Images

By comparing the number of public gardens with early blooms on show, their variety of spring flowers, and the median price per night for a holiday home in the area, HomeToGo has created a ranking of the best UK counties for botanical breaks. Cornwall, the country's most popular staycation destination, took the top spot, followed by Kent and Sussex in second and third place, with Devon in fourth and Yorkshire in fifth.

“We’re excited to release this guide to help staycationers find the perfect place in which to enjoy nature during the spring season,” says Eleanor Moody, UK Market Manager at HomeToGo. “The demand for domestic destinations remains strong in the UK market, with rural cottages reigning as an accommodation of choice for travellers opting to spend their holidays closer to home. Dog-friendly lettings are also particularly popular, with 38% of all searches in 2022 so far via hometogo.co.uk using the ‘pets allowed’ filter. Holidaymakers travelling with their canine companions will be pleased to know that plenty of the gardens included in this study allow dogs on leads.”

Trebah Garden - Credit: HomeToGo, Getty Images

Cornwall was named the best destination for a botanical break in the staycation study, with picturesque sites such as the Antony Woodland Garden, Caerhays Castle, Cotehele, The Lost Gardens of Heligan and Trebah Garden helping it soar to score first place.

Spring visitors to Cornwall can look forward to seeing highlights such as 300 varieties of daffodil at Cotehele House, Caerhays Castle's National Magnolia Collection and swathes of brightly coloured blooms in the Antony Woodland Garden - one of only five International Camellia Gardens of Excellence in the UK.

Trelissick Garden - Credit: HomeToGo, Getty Images



