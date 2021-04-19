World record breaking insect hotel planned for Cornwall's Lost Gardens of Heligan

Published: 9:25 AM April 19, 2021

Heligan Wild Week is the perfect half-term fun for kids this year. They can also help build a world breaking insect hotel too

Half-term always brings the question of how to entertain the children. As May will bring further restriction easing, there are plenty of opportunities open to kids and families. The Lost Gardens of Heligan are back with their Wild Week which promises a wealth of fun and educational opportunities for everyone.

The Lost Gardens of Heligan is a 200 acre paradise filled with all manner of plants, wildlife, and woodland. It was part of a huge restoration project to rebuild the estate after almost a century of neglect which was aided by hurricane damage in 1990. The project was awarded National Collection Holder status in 2008 for their extensive and breath-taking Camellias and Rhododendrons. They continue to be a hugely popular destination with plenty of events on offer throughout the year.

Heligan offers kids the chance to awaken their wild side! - Credit: John Freddy Jones

Heligan Wild Week is happening this year between Saturday May 26th and Sunday June 6th. Families are being offered the chance to restore their wild side and have some much needed outdoor play. The programme is all about teaching children about the outside world and some key survival skills.

Kids are encouraged to paint their faces and go wild. They can tackle the outdoor assault course which has elements for all ages and abilities, then chill out by the campfire and learn how to make a rope with their friends. If they're feeling peckish, wild food tasting with the wilderness chefs is on offer. Here, they can learn all about foraging and food sustainability as well as sampling some tasty treats. For the braver visitors, they can also try some unusual delicacies like insect custard or crunchy critters.

Canoe Cornwall will also be on hand for some survival training. Kids can learn how to throw an axe and take part in some target practice. There's plenty on to bring out their wild side!

The perfect way to spend half-term. - Credit: John Freddy Jones

But that's not all. Heligan is also attempting to build a world record breaking insect hotel. This is a structure which provides shelter for all types of insect by giving them a place to nest during the winter. This will be another opportunity for children to learn more about our bug friends and what they do for the environment. The current world record stands at 81.26 cubic meters so they need all the help they can get.

The Lost Gardens of Heligan will be open everyday across the week with activities taking place between 11am and 3pm. The cost of Heligan Wild Week is included in admission and tickets can be bought from their website.