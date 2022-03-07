Top 10 gorgeous spots to see daffodils in Devon

We reveal the best spots to see these bright flowers across the county

I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o'er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crowd,

A host, of golden daffodils;

Beside the lake, beneath the trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

William Wordsworth

As spring slowly returns, one of the best feelings is to spot the golden colour of daffodils in fields, woodlands, and on river banks. They symbolise the return of the warm weather and the end of winter, bringing joy to many. One great treat during this time, is to go somewhere that is renowned for or has an abundance of daffodils.

We've chosen 10 special places to visit and enjoy the flowers in 2022.

Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

This 64 acre garden is home to many rare plant species which make an interesting visit the whole year round. During spring, the outdoor areas become bathed in the golden glow of daffodils which makes the experience all the more special.

Learn more

Dunsford

Maintained by the Devon Wildlife Trust, the Dunsford Nature Reserve is a gorgeous area of woodland and natural beauty. It can be visited any time of the year and includes a lovely circular walk which shows off the best of what the area has to offer. In early spring, it becomes one of the best places in Devon to see daffodils sprouting from the ground.

Learn more

Hotel Endsleigh

The gardens at this popular hotel and restaurant were the last project designed by Humphrey Repton in the 1800s. They are surrounded by gorgeous woodland that suffers from no light or noise pollution, making it the perfect place for peaceful meditation. During the season, the gardens will come alive with all manner of blossom and flowers, including a range of daffodils.

Learn more

Fast Rabbit Farms

Set across two valleys on the Dartmoor border, Fast Rabbit is one of Devon's best kept secrets. They have an incredible mix of plants to enjoy and also a Plant Centre so you can take some home with you. The daffodils will be a sight to behold surrounded by so many other wonders this spring.

Learn more

Greenway Garden

From walled gardens to riverside woodland, the informal garden at Greenway is very relaxed and tranquil. There are plenty of hidden gems to discover, views to admire and places to relax. Daffodils will be coming out in force to really make your visit shine in March and April.

Learn more

Killerton

There's plenty of calm space in the glorious garden at Killerton. It is beautiful year-round with rhododendrons, magnolias, champion trees, formal lawns, and daffodils. You can explore winding paths, climb an extinct volcano, discover an Iron Age hill fort and take in distant views towards Dartmoor.

Learn more

Knightshayes Court

With acres of glorious garden and park, surrounding a spectacular Gothic Revival house, Knightshayes is the complete country gentleman's dream. You'll be able to enjoy the daffodils in abundance, alongside over 1200 plant species that are unique to the property.

Learn more

Lukesland Gardens

Open Wednesdays, Sundays, and bank holidays, a visit to our next location is a real treat during the warmer months. Set in the picturesque valley of the Addicombe Brook, Lukesland is well-loved for its wonderful range of spring and autumn flowering shrubs and specimen trees, some dating from Victorian times.

Learn more

Rosemoor Garden

"Nestled in a Devon valley, Rosemoor blends formal and informal plantings to magical effect." One of the most beautiful RHS gardens, this is a fantastic place to enjoy a walk and the daffodils at every turn.

Learn more

Saltram

Last but by no means least, we have a National Trust property that is home to more than 90 varieties of daffodil, some of which are very rare, all thanks to a tradition of daffodil breeding in Devon and Cornwall. Each visit will be unique due to the different blooming periods of each variety.

Learn more