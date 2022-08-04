A look ahead to the 2022 Worcester Festival

The Worcester Festival is celebrating its 20th consecutive year in 2022, and you can be sure they’re going to be celebrating in fine style

Starting in 2003, the Worcester Festival was created to give families something to do over the summer holidays and as a way to connect local businesses, groups and organisations and the events that they host.

Marketing manager Hannah Burton says, ‘Year after year, the festival has grown in event numbers and participants, and we are so proud that we can still offer lots of free, family-friendly events for the people of Worcestershire and the surrounding areas. Even during the pandemic we were able to provide a virtual festival and be there for the people of Worcester; we even had people taking part in events from their homes in Australia!’

The Worcester Festival is celebrating its 20th consecutive year in 2022 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Worcester Festival volunteer and marketing manager Hannah Burton with festival mascot Percy the Peacock - Credit: worcesterfestival.co.uk

This year’s event guide is now available, so here is just a taster of some of the wonderful things you can expect from their special birthday year...

Firstly, we can look forward to a selection of local hospitality businesses offering us something extra special. The Worcester Festival Food & Drink Guide has lots of delicious treats to offer, from Percy the Peacock-themed ice cream sundaes and cakes to special discounts across a wide range of cuisines, including curry, Italian and burgers. There are also several special Worcester Festival cocktails on offer from different places if you fancy a tipple.

Another special event happening in celebration of the festival’s 20th birthday is the Crowngate Live Stage. A wide range of local artists and groups are set to take to the stage over the 17 days of the festival, including i-Sing choirs, Shulah Oliver, Opera Worcester Community Choir, Worcester Ukulele Club, The Jay Boys and Worcester Male Voice Choir. A full programme is available in the event guide and will soon be available online.

The Worcester Mela returns this year - Credit: worcesterfestival.co.uk

It wouldn’t be the Worcester Festival without bands playing on the High Street, and this year is no different! With appearances from The Gugge Band, The Shirley Pipe Band and Sauce City Jazz Band, it is another festival set to have you dancing in the street.

As well as fantastic bands, there is also going to be a very special appearance during the festival from the one and only Sir Tom Jones. Tickets are going fast for his concert on Worcester’s Pitchcroft on Saturday, August 13. But that’s not unusual...

The Gugge Band at Worcester Festival, 2015 - Credit: worcesterfestival.co.uk

There is a wide range of events for the whole family to enjoy this year, including colouring competitions, discos, pottery painting, tours, craft fayres, guided tours, camping, crafting workshops, cheer dance classes, art studio open days and much more! There are nearly 700 events in this year’s festival, with a massive 78 per cent of events completely free.

The Worcester Festival 5k and 2k Fun Run will also be reappearing this year after the success of last year. The race starts on Diglis Playing Field, and the 5k route runs alongside the river. Registration opens in mid-July and all participants get a medal for completing the run.

The festival organisers launched a competition at the start of this year to design the anniversary event guide cover, with the winner being Matthew Smith. His design depicts the Worcestershire County Cricket Club crest, Worcester Cathedral, Percy the Peacock, and Sir Edward Elgar on an array of postage stamps. Hannah says, ‘We chose Matthew’s design as we loved how it showed all the important and iconic images of Worcester combined with our mascot Percy the Peacock. As the design featured stamps, it reminded us of the Queen and, given this is her Jubilee year, we agreed it all went together so nicely!’

Matthew Smith's winning design, as featured on the cover of this year's guide - Credit: worcesterfestival.co.uk

Worcester Festival volunteers from 2012 - Credit: worcesterfestival.co.uk

You can enter events that are happening during the festival period online, so they can be added to the Worcester Festival website. You can also volunteer to be part of the Worcester Festival and help marshal bands, hand out event guides and be part of one of the biggest events in Worcestershire. To volunteer, email Chris Jaeger on chris@worcesterfestival.co.uk

Event guides can be found in local tourist information centres, theatres, and cafés. If you can’t find one in your local area, head over to the festival website at worcesterfestival.co.uk to download the online version or to see the event calendar.

Facts about this year’s festival

The Festival runs from August 13-29

This is the 20th consecutive Worcester Festival

There are nearly 700 events to choose from

78% of this year’s events are free of charge

You can volunteer for this year’s Festival by emailing chris@worcesterfestival.co.uk

The event guide is available now, both in print and online