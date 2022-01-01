Enter the 2022 Cheshire Life reader photo competition

Win

Send in your images for our 2022 reader photographs competition in association with Wilkinson Cameras.

It's a new year and a new chance to get out and take pictures for our readers' photographs pages.

The best images will be judged towards the end of the year and will appear in the December issue.

The competition is again sponsored by Wilkinson Cameras.

To enter, email your .jpg or .tif photos in at least 300dpi to photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk, including full details of where it was taken, your full name and location.

You’ll be in with a chance of winning the first prize of a Sony ZV-1 versatile compact camera, especially designed for vlogging. The second prize is a £200 voucher to spend on ProMaster products at Wilkinson Cameras and third placed receives a £100 voucher to spend on ProMaster products at Wilkinson Cameras.

There are just two rules: you can’t be a professional photographer and your photos must have been taken in Cheshire or North Wales.

Wilkinson Cameras is an award-winning, independent photo retailer with stores throughout the North West as well as an

online store at wilkinson.co.uk.

Get snapping.