Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel

Win

Enter the 2022 Cheshire Life reader photo competition

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM January 1, 2022
The Lock Keeper's Cottage at Beeston

Andy Light's winning image of The Lock Keeper's Cottage at Beeston - Credit: Andy Light

Send in your images for our 2022 reader photographs competition in association with Wilkinson Cameras.

It's a new year and a new chance to get out and take pictures for our readers' photographs pages.
The best images will be judged towards the end of the year and will appear in the December issue.

The competition is again sponsored by Wilkinson Cameras.

To enter, email your .jpg or .tif photos in at least 300dpi to photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk, including full details of where it was taken, your full name and location.

You’ll be in with a chance of winning the first prize of a Sony ZV-1 versatile compact camera, especially designed for vlogging. The second prize is a £200 voucher to spend on ProMaster products at Wilkinson Cameras and third placed receives a £100 voucher to spend on ProMaster products at Wilkinson Cameras.  

There are just two rules: you can’t be a professional photographer and your photos must have been taken in Cheshire or North Wales. 

Wilkinson Cameras is an award-winning, independent photo retailer with stores throughout the North West as well as an 
online store at wilkinson.co.uk.

Get snapping. 

Cheshire Life
Competitions

Don't Miss

waterfowl on the Sankey Canal

Cheshire Life

5 festive walks in and around Cheshire

David Dunford

Logo Icon
A man holding binoculars looking into the distance.

Devon Life

We must rewild ourselves, says TV bushcraft star Ray Mears

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Autumn colours at Padley Gorge

Derbyshire Life

Peak District walk - Grindleford and Padley Gorge circular

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature.

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon