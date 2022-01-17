Review: A Bridgerton-style Bath hotel in a great location

Review

The reception area at the front of the hotel - Credit: Hotel Indigo Bath

I discover a hotel in a prime location in Bath with a restaurant serving the most exquisite food.

It was a dark, dismal January and I was longing for warmer weather and excitement when I was invited to review Hotel Indigo in Bath.

Imagine my delight that I had a trip to the best city in the country on the cards, also my first child-free night away since pre-Covid.

Part of a national chain, I was half expecting some inner-city brick-built, modern building to greet me on arrival, but this Bath hotel consists of a set of sympathetically renovated townhouses combined together to make a boutique delight, less than a two-minute stroll from the main train and bus stations. It is also central for the Abey and city centre shopping.

The decor in reception is, in places, like walking onto a set of the high acclaimed Netflix drama Bridgerton.

A Georgian style reception - Credit: C SKIDMORE

The superior room we stayed in was immaculately clean, comfortable and had enough space for two people. The slipper bath in the bathroom was an added treat.

A slipper bath - what a treat - Credit: C SKIDMORE

The hotel has quirky decor dotted around the building, which continues into the bedroom, the likes of portraits with paint splashes across the subjects' faces, birds in cages and playing cards on the walls.

There's some quirky decor throughout - Credit: C SKIDMORE

Robes and slippers were also supplied, along with plenty of thick, fluffy towels, a Nespresso machine and water and sparkling drinks in the fridge. It would have been nice to have something to nibble on after a journey, like some biscuits to have with my cup of tea.

That evening we headed down to eat at The Elder, which is one of a set of three restaurants in the UK and can be accessed internally from Hotel Indigo.

Part of the hotel, The Elder restaurant and bar are independently run and owned by restaurateur Mike Robinson with Gavin Edney as Executive Chef. This is where breakfast is served, and hotel guests can book a table for lunch or dinner or have a drink and snack at the bar during the day and evening.

We walked into one of the atmospheric dining areas, with decor a mix of modern and Georgian to continue that rustic chic vibe.

I happened to be doing two months no alcohol for charity at the time, but the wine list was exciting and extensive and highly tempting. Luckily the team was also very good at creating virgin cocktails - a raspberry lemonade for my husband and a virgin negroni for me.

For our meal I chose fish all the way - a nice bit of clean eating for January and what a way to do it! The tartare of south coast bream, smoked eel and apple was packed full of flavour and oh so pretty. The nori crackers added a wonderful crunch, while the fruity apple set the fish off fantastically.

A glorious bowl of colour - the tartare of south coast bream, smoked eel and apple - Credit: C SKIDMORE

My husband had the warm salad of parsnip with blue cheese, pear, walnut and leaves and he polished off every bit with a big smile. He's a bit of a 'fussy eater' so for him to be able to eat food of this standard and beauty while feeling satisfied is unusual, gold star to The Elder so far.

How pretty is the warm salad of parsnip with blue cheese, pear, walnut and leaves? - Credit: C SKIDMORE

For main I stuck with the fish and had the monkfish tail with a miso glaze, black cabbage, mushrooms and buttered dashi.

The sauce was more of a veloute, not too thick and creamy as to ruin the wonderful taste of the miso and fish combined. The monkfish tail was meaty and the shiitake mushrooms added a lovely bit of texture - just delicious.

The sweet taste of miso with the texture of the mushrooms and the meaty monkfish tail was delicious - Credit: C SKIDMORE

My husband had the roast pave and slow cooked shoulder of fallow deer - he said it was absolutely delicious. Initially, he deducted a point saying he would like more of a side dish with it, like some potatoes, but it was deceivingly filling and he never would have managed that, so I'll take that as 10 out of 10!

The Elder manages its own game on local estates. It is the brainchild of Mike Robinson, one of Britain’s leading authorities on wild food and game and co-owner of The Harwood Arms in Fulham, London’s only Michelin Starred pub, also specialising in game and wild food and Owner of Robinson Wild Foods, the specialist supplier of the best venison to 15 of London’s finest restaurants.

The roast pave and slow cooked shoulder of fallow deer - Credit: C SKIDMORE

We both opted for the blood orange souffle for dessert and my goodness I have no idea how they made this chocolate orange dish so light. A fabulous way to finish a fabulous meal.

The beautifully-light blood orange souffle - Credit: C SKIDMORE

At the time a typical standard room at Hotel Indigo Bath was £130 for a Thursday night in January for two people. A very good price for a hotel set in a great position for exploring the historic city of Bath.







