Books on the beach

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 6:24 PM June 10, 2022
Young guy fell asleep while laying on the beach in a sunbathing chair, studying, having his face cov

Young guy fell asleep while laying on the beach in a sunbathing chair, studying, having his face covered by his book and the others on his lap - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It looks like being the perfect weekend to enjoy a book on the beach - so Scarborough is the place to head.

Settle back in your deckchair with the page-turner of a literary festival this weekend (11/12 June) - Books by the Beach. 

In pottery studio - Potter Keith-Brymer-Jones, known for his homeware and a judge on BBC2’s The Great Pottery Throw Down

Potter Keith-Brymer-Jones, known for his homeware Word range and as an expert judge on BBC2’s The Great Pottery Throw Down, has written Boy in a China Shop and will appear at Books by the Beach - Credit: Liz Seabrook

Authors include best-selling novelist Lisa Jewell, who'll be appearing just before the publication of her latest book, The Family Remains; Patrick Gale, launching his latest opus, Mother's Boy; Fast Show star Charlie Higson, who'll be introducing his latest crime novel, Whatever Gets You Through the Night; postman-turned-Labour Home Secretary-turned-autobiographer Alan Johnson; plus journalist Anita Sethi, who decided to walk 'the Backbone of Britain' after becoming the victim of a race-hate crime.

Various venues

Scarborough

01723 506750 booksbythebeach.co.uk

