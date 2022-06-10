Books on the beach
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
It looks like being the perfect weekend to enjoy a book on the beach - so Scarborough is the place to head.
Settle back in your deckchair with the page-turner of a literary festival this weekend (11/12 June) - Books by the Beach.
Authors include best-selling novelist Lisa Jewell, who'll be appearing just before the publication of her latest book, The Family Remains; Patrick Gale, launching his latest opus, Mother's Boy; Fast Show star Charlie Higson, who'll be introducing his latest crime novel, Whatever Gets You Through the Night; postman-turned-Labour Home Secretary-turned-autobiographer Alan Johnson; plus journalist Anita Sethi, who decided to walk 'the Backbone of Britain' after becoming the victim of a race-hate crime.
Various venues
Scarborough
01723 506750 booksbythebeach.co.uk