Care-free cruising: The benefits of joining a boat club 

Promotion

Whether you’re a seasoned boater or a beginner, joining a boat club offers an affordable and versatile way to explore the UK’s glorious coastline and spend quality time out on the water with loved ones.

We speak to Jonny Boys, managing director and owner of Boat Club Trafalgar in Portsmouth, who shares the benefits of membership boating and his top destinations to visit on the Solent.

Hassle-free boating for all levels of experience

Boat Club Trafalgar offers a variety of flexible and affordable membership plans to suit all budgets and requirements - Credit: Boat Club Trafalgar

Joining a boat club offers a simple and convenient way to enjoy boating, regardless of your experience level. It’s easy to fit around your lifestyle, without the added responsibility of maintenance, storage, insurance and other commitments that come with boat ownership.

“One of the major advantages of subscription boating is that it’s flexible and hassle-free,” says Jonny. “We take care of everything from cleaning the vessels to filling up the fuel so you can spend more time out on the water – all you have to do is book through our app, turn up and cast off.”

It's ideal for first-time boaters too, as Boat Club Trafalgar offer free training to members with RYA approved instructors, including everything from navigation to monitoring weather and tides. “Our friendly team can provide as much help as you need and offer advice on where to go along the Solent’s beautiful harbours and rivers,” says Jonny.

Access to a range of boats to suit your needs

There are a range of activities and popular destinations to explore in and around the Solent, from sightseeing in Portsmouth Harbour to the sandy beaches on the Isle of Wight - Credit: Boat Club Trafalgar

Whether you’re looking to go fishing, take part in water sports or enjoy a relaxing day at the beach, being a member of a boat club grants you unlimited access to a variety of premium boats to suit your plans and requirements.

“As a member of Boat Club Trafalgar, you can choose from a fleet of ready-prepared crafts, including a range of Ballistic RIBs (rigid inflatable boats), cabin and fishing vessels,” says Jonny.

“Our open deck motorboats are ideal for a leisurely cruise down the Solent, our powerful RIBs are great for towing water sports equipment, and we also have cabin cruisers for overnight stays onboard. You can take one of the boats out for a spin on our taster days to find the perfect one for you.”

An affordable alternative to boat ownership

There’s no denying that owning a boat can be expensive, whereas paying a monthly subscription fee offers more value for money and you’ll still get to enjoy the benefits of boating year-round.

“For roughly the same cost of a two-week family holiday, you can choose from a variety of flexible and affordable yearly membership plans and make use of the boats at any time, whether you want to take the kids fishing after school or spend a relaxing weekend onboard,” says Jonny.

“We don’t ask for any joining fees and all of our memberships come with full introduction and training, meaning we can get you boating in the quickest, safest and most cost-effective way.”

Enjoy lots of mini adventures on the Solent strait

Joining Boat Club Trafalgar offers the chance to spend quality family time out on the water exploring the stunning Solent strait - Credit: Boat Club Trafalgar

By joining Boat Club Trafalgar, you’ll have the chance to visit a variety of popular destinations along the stunning Solent coastline. The club also offers regular guided trips to the best cruising locations, as well as social events for members.

“Whether you want to go sightseeing at the historic Portsmouth harbour, shopping at Gunwharf Quays, stop off at a restaurant at Cowes Marina, or take a picnic to a beautiful beach in West Wittering or Priory Bay, there’s a whole host of exciting activities and scenic spots to explore,” says Jonny.

“Many club members tell us how membership boating has changed their life because they are able to spend quality time with their friends and family and share memorable experiences with all generations, from young children to grandparents,” says Jonny.

For more information, visit boatclubtrafalgar.com. Alternatively, call 02392 706599 or email info@boatclubtrafalgar.com.