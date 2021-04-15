Published: 10:55 AM April 15, 2021

The Sussex coastal location Beachy Head is often referred to as ‘The End of the World’, but there are many other interesting facts about it that make it a fascinating location…



It’s not actually where the world ends

Pictures have populated the internet of the location which depict the cliff edge as the end of the earth, which has fuelled discussion among those who believe the earth is flat. However, Beachy Head is a chalk headland in East Sussex, England, near to the town of Eastbourne. which has a beach you can walk on and the sea stretching beyond it. This means our planet’s landscape does not actually finish at this point.







It is the highest sea chalk cliff in the whole of Britain

The chalky cliffs tower over the water at 162 metres, which give spectacular views across the sea and beyond. They also sweep across the Seven Sisters as far as Eastbourne, making for one of the most beautiful walking routes in the south-east of England. The cliff that is the overall highest in England is the Great Hangman in Exmoor, which stands at 244 metres.



SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life for the best travel, homes, and food and drink content



It is home to a lighthouse you can stay in

The Belle Tout Lighthouse is a quirky bed and breakfast located on Beachy Head. Before this it was a fully-functioning lighthouse, which was originally lit in 1832, before being deactivated in 1902 due to the positioning of it obscuring the light being seen. The lighthouse is a comfortable place to stay in, having been restored and renovated, with the process being shown on Build a New Life in the Country. It has multiple rooms to stay in starting at £175 per night.







You can enjoy views from across the country

The peak showcases especially wonderful viewpoints. Look east from it and you’ll be able to see the south east coast from Dungeness in Kent, which is a coastal headland that is home to the smallest passenger railway in the word. Look west and you’ll be able to see the Isle of Wight over the horizon. As well as this, the cascading waters of the English Channel are beautifully visible, and are worthy of a photograph or two, especially after sunset.







READ MORE: Where to find the best views in Sussex



It’s one of Sussex’s most popular filming locations

Many films and television shows have been filmed here. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry walks near the Seven Sisters find the boots which transport him to the Quidditch World Cup, which was filmed at Beachy Head. As well as this, for a short while the BBC owned the Belle Tout while filming The Life and Loves of a She Devil, which was also featured in the Bond film The Living Daylights. More recently it has featured in the show Luther.