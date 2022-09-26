10 of the best autumn breaks in Somerset

From rustic retreats to glamping getaways, there are countless characterful places to stay this autumn that not only provide a memorable weekend away but also put you within easy reach of some of Somerset’s finest attractions. Here Laurence McJannet explores his favourites.

The sweltering summer has come to an end and cooler October air is providing a welcome respite from record temperatures. Whereas in July and August it was difficult to venture from the shade for too long, now is the perfect time to explore the outdoor delights our county has to offer. Whether you want to hunker down in a cosy hotel or sleep in a yurt or log cabin in the countryside, we have a selection of unique properties that would make a perfect Autumn getaway.

GLAMPING ON THE HILL, VOBSTER

Glamping on the Hill offers a range of self catering yurts and huts with private bathroom facilities in the lovely village of Vobster, near Radstock. Set between Frome and Shepton Mallet, the site is within easy reach of the beautiful villages of Mells, Nunney, and Buckland Dinham, as well as Babington House and the glorious outdoor swimming of Vobster Quay, it is the perfect spot for exploring this corner of east Somerset. All accommodation offers firepits and BBQ facilities, while Continental breakfasts and substantial lunches and evening meals can be found at the nearby Vobster Inn.

glampingonthehill.co.uk

HEWLETTS MILL

Hewletts Mill is a beautiful Grade II listed property in Galhampton near Yeovil with stunning gardens and a watermill. It offers large rooms with very reasonable bed and breakfast rates, delicious breakfasts and very welcoming hosts. The property is powered by renewable energy generated by its water wheel and solar panels. It is the perfect place to stay to visit places such as the Newt, the Fleet Air Arm Museum or the National Trust’s Lytes Cary Manor. It’s ideal too if you are planning a day at Wincanton racecourse or exploring the many attractions in and around Yeovil.

hewletts-mill.business.site

THE PIG NEAR BATH

The sumptuous rooms at the Pig near Bath are a wonderful mixture of luxury and homely charm. Outside you’ll find a quirky potting shed offering pampering spa treatments, as well as a large kitchen garden, a smokehouse, a wildflower orchard, fruit cages, a fallow deer herd and a couple of Kunekunes (domestic pigs from New Zealand). Everything on the Pig’s delicious menu is sourced within a 25-mile radius and can be enjoyed in the pleasant surroundings of its conservatory restaurant. If you can drag yourself away from the Pig, you’ll find yourself in the verdant folds of the Mendip Hills, nestled between Bath, Timsbury and Chew Valley Lake.

thepighotel.com

AT THE CHAPEL, BRUTON

You’ll be assured of a warm welcome at At The Chapel – a restaurant with its own artisan bakery, winestore and eight bedrooms, all housed in a beautiful Grade II listed 17th-century building with an 18th-century congregational chapel and a stunning, south facing outdoor terrace. You’ll have enough trouble choosing between wood-fired pizzas, fresh baked goods, the kitchen’s fusion of British and Mediterranean food, decadent cocktails and delicious wines to have either with dinner or to take home. You might forget to explore Bruton and beyond, which would be a shame as Castle Cary, Wincanton racecourse, Stourhead house and gardens and Cranmore Tower are just a few places nearby that are well worth visiting

atthechapel.co.uk



THE NEWT IN SOMERSET

The Newt in Somerset is much more than a luxury hotel retreat – it is a working estate with acres of splendid gardens, woodland, farmland and cider orchards to explore. Stay a night or two to explore the surroundings – it’s between Castle Cary, Bruton and Wincanton – or become a member and see the landscape change throughout the year. There are wellbeing workshops, cookery courses and a Roman villa experience to try, not to mention the farm shop, Cyder Bar, Botanical Rooms restaurant and bespoke hampers to order for picnicking in the grounds.

thenewtinsomerset.com

BABINGTON HOUSE

Babington House is one of Soho House’s exclusive properties (it has others in London, New York, Hong Kong and beyond). Built in 1705, Babington House is a beautiful Grade II-listed manor set in 18 acres of countryside close to Mells, Frome and Vobster, and just 30 minutes from Bath. On-site attractions include the Cowshed Spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, a library, lake and walled gardens. The orangery is a particularly pleasant spot for dining any time of day. Book one of its sumptuous rooms for the weekend or explore the benefits of membership.

sohohouse.com

BOWER INN, EAST BOWER

The Bower Inn is a charming 18th-century pub, restaurant and hotel situated on the edge of the Somerset Levels near Bridgwater. In a perfect blend of modern country style and rustic charm, the pub features well-appointed ensuite rooms, exposed brickwork and wooden floors and a large courtyard garden where you can enjoy hearty, locally sourced, seasonal pub food, Butcombe’s great range of beers and of course plenty of local cider.

The Bower Inn prides itself on being dog-friendly, child-friendly and wheelchair-accessible too.

The cultural attractions of Bridgwater are within easy reach, as are the wide expanses of the Somerset Levels, the meandering towpaths of the Taunton & Bridgwater canal and the nature reserves of Westhay Moor and Ham Wall.

butcombe.com/the-bower-inn-somerset



WALTON PARK HOTEL, CLEVEDON

Nestled in two acres of landscaped gardens overlooking the Severn Estuary and Welsh Hills the Walton Park Hotel in Clevedon was originally built in the late 19th century and has been sympathetically restored to become Clevedon’s premier Hotel. Guests can wine and dine in the Victorian splendour of the award-winning Somerset Restaurant and enjoy the breathtaking sunsets over the Celtic coastline. The historical sights of Bristol are within easy reach, which include the SS Great Britain and Clifton Suspension Bridge. Other local attractions include Cheddar Gorge, Wookey Hole Caves, the scenic Wye Valley and the beaches of Weston, while Clevedon itself has plenty to offer – including our favourite cinema in Somerset, the wonderfully retro Curzon picture house.

waltonparkhotel.co.uk



MARSTON PARK

Marston Park is fast becoming one of the most popular glamping spots not only around Frome but also in the whole of Somerset. Recent music events as part of the Frome Festival have put it well and truly on the map, as have mesmerising light installations by artist Bruce Monro. There are plenty of ‘canvas studio’ options, as well as the highly unusual Futuro House, which looks like a UFO from a 1950s B-movie. There are also wood-fired hot tubs, a wild swimming pool and a terrace bar, all with lovely views over Marston lake. Nearby there is the characterful town of Frome to explore, as well as the White Horse at Westbury, Longleat safari park and the National Trust’s Stourhead house and gardens.

marstonpark.co.uk

LOG CABIN AT THE OLD SUMMER DAIRY

A wonderful array of characterful accommodation awaits at the Old Summer Dairy in West Lydford, near Glastonbury. Choose between bell tents, a log cabin or vintage caravan at this peaceful site, which first came to prominence on Channel 4's Cabins in the Wild series. What the site lacks in mod cons, it more than makes up for with its beautiful surroundings – It has its own wildflower meadow and stunning views over the countryside between Somerton and Castle Cary. The Old Summer Dairy is within easy reach of various National Trust gardens such as Lytes Cary, Barrington Court, Montacute and Stourhead. Local nature reserves include Westhay, Shapwick Heath, Avalon Marshes, Ham Wall and Bridgwater Bay.

oldsummerdairy.co.uk