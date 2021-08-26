11 fab family Devon attractions for the bank holiday weekend

Published: 12:51 PM August 26, 2021

Get out and about for family fun in Devon for the bank holiday. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

The bank holiday weekend is looming, the weather forecast is good...so what better to do than visit one of Devon’s amazing attractions?

There are so many great places for a day out across the county. With Covid restrictions easing but some in place, the Devon Association of Tourist Attractions advising checking attractions’ websites first for booking details but there shouldn't be any reason you and your family cannot enjoy yourselves for the holidays.

And to help guide you, here’s our selection of 11 fab family places to visit:

1. Head for Exmoor Zoo, home of the Exmoor Beast. There’s full day out there waiting to be enjoyed with keeper talks, Spider Phobia and Snakes Alive. Catch the animal encounters and animal feeding times. Experience wildlife from around the world from creepy crawlies of the Amazon to the wobbly wallaby joeys of Australia. There’s plenty of hands-on activities and a children’s playground and picnic area too.

2. Make for East Devon to Wildwood Escot and let the kids go wild. Meet the wolves, lynx, wildcats, red squirrels, otters and wild boar. But that’s not all as there is so much more to do. Enjoy the adventure play, indoor soft play, the amazing maze, Saxon Village, 40-metre zip-line and trampoline. With 220 acres of parkland there’s plenty of space to explore and have a full family day out.

3. Head to River Dart Country Park and get active. Packed with outdoor fun for all ages and over 90 acres to explore, there’s excitement around every corner in this extensive adventure playground. Explore the activities and test your balance on the agility trail, check out the stunning views from inside the treetop tower and get to the top of the climbing pods.

New for this year at Babbacombe Model Village are the illuminations. - Credit: Babbacombe Model Village

4. Feel like a giant in a miniature world at Babbacombe Model Village and explore the four acres of award-winning gardens showcasing hundreds of model scenes, vehicles, and people. Marvel at some of the scenes of icon landmarks and famous places, including Stonehenge and the recent addition of a model of the famous Royal Crescent in Bath. New for summer 2021 are the evening illuminations. The light effects will surround you in a spectacle of enchanting colours as you journey round the site, giving a magical and enchanting experience.

5. Devon is full of gorgeous gardens to explore and to enjoy and Bicton Park Botanical Gardens is definitely one to pay a visit. With over 64 acres to explore, this is a true gardener's delight, spanning 300 years of gardening history. The park is home to many rare and beautiful species collected from around the world. Let the kids enjoy the indoor and outdoor play areas and picnic in the grounds or enjoy a bite to eat in the Temple Orangery restaurant.

6. Make a bee-line for Quince Honey Farm in North Devon. It is a working honey farmand offers a full day out for the whole family to enjoy. Learn about how bees make honey, enjoy a honey tasting session and roll your own beeswax candle. You can join a tour and get a close up look at how honey is extracted from the hive and then bottled and then you can buy it in their well-stocked shop.

7. If you are looking for some farmyard fun, then head to South Devon to Pennywell Farm and cuddle one of their world-famous miniature pigs. With over 150 friendly animals, tractor trailer ride, miniature train ride and much more, there is always a fun packed day out waiting with a new activity every half an hour...just listen for the bell! Popular activities include the hilarious pig racing, goat milking, deer feeding and egg collecting as well as pond dipping.

The Donkey Sanctuary is a magical place like no other. - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

8. Bring out the best in your herd and take the family to the The Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth. A magical place like no other and home to hundreds of donkeys -- rest assured you will fall for these adorable creatures. The free to visit attraction has much to offer including an award-winning restaurant and a well-stocked gift shop as well as plenty of outdoor space and activities, trails and talks and its dog friendly too.

9. There’s some world-famous fun over in North Devon at The Big Sheep where big fun and big smiles await you at this top family attraction. It’s both a farm park and theme park. There are rides to thrill and adventures across the park. See the animals up close, watch the hilarious live shows and much more. With a massive EWEtopia indoor play area, it can certainly boast being an all-weather attraction. This Summer they have a brand-new area called Ewe-nion where you can enjoy daily live shows and entertainment outside while staying safe.

Crealy Adventure Park and Resort offers thrills for everyone. - Credit: Crealy Adventure Park and Resort

10. Head to Crealy Theme Park & Resort for another top Devon day out. Set in 100 acres of glorious Devon countryside this multi-award-winning family attraction has over 60 indoor and outdoor rides and attractions, over 200 animals and 75,000 square feet of undercover play and extensive outdoor adventure areas for visitors to explore. They have a swashbuckling Pirate Adventure setting sail this summer with their brand-new Pirates – The Curse of Mermaid’s Cove family show.

Canonteign Falls has over 90 acres of estate land, woodland lakes and waterfalls. - Credit: Canonteign Falls

11. In the Teign Valley on the edge of Dartmoor and you will find Canonteign Falls. There are over 90 acres of estate land, woodland lakes and waterfalls with breathtaking views from the top of the falls. A perfect way to enjoy a family day out with added fresh air and exercise.