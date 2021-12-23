11 great things to do in Exmouth

This stunning coastline is perfect for families, with rockpools for crabbing or for swimming and water sports. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

KATE WILLIAMS suggests plenty of ways to enjoy a fabulous day out in this pretty Devon coastal town:

1. Exmouth beach

A trip to Exmouth is not complete without a walk along the beautiful two miles of sandy beach, Sandy Bay or a wander around the harbour. This stunning coastline is perfect for families, with rockpools for crabbing or for swimming and water sports

Stuart Line Cruises offers regular cruises on the River Exe throughout the year. - Credit: Vibrant Pulse

2. Stuart Line Cruises

Family-run passenger boat company Stuart Line Cruises has been operating from Exmouth since 1968.

The multi-award-winning firm offers regular cruises on the River Exe throughout the year, winter guided bird watching cruises and day trips to the English Riviera as well as outstanding circular cruises of East Devon’s Jurassic Coast.

3. World of Country Life

The multi award-winning World of Country Life in Sandy Bay, Exmouth, offers an array of exciting treats for all the family, including hand-feeding deer and llamas, walking pygmy goats and bottle-feeding lambs. Enjoy fun animal racing, birds of prey flying displays, the Victorian street and the Hall of Transport

Lympstone Manor provides refinement, quality and comfort. - Credit: Mark Ashbee

4. Lympstone Manor

Did someone say luxury? For a top-notch overnight stay and dining experience in Exmouth, Lympstone Manor is a must. An historic Grade II listed Georgian manor house, this contemporary country house hotel is situated overlooking the Exe estuary. Offering 21 luxurious guest rooms, suites and even stunning shepherd’s huts, Lympstone Manor provides refinement, quality and comfort

5. The Beach House

The Beach House is perfect for a large group family getaway. Sleeping up to 20 people in ten king-size bedrooms, this house has three large reception rooms — lounge with wood burner, dining room seating 20 and a games and TV room — as well as a seasonally-heated swimming pool and hot tub

Rockfish seafood restaurant overlooks the beautiful Exe estuary. - Credit: Rockfish

6. Rockfish

Located next to the town’s slipway, Rockfish seafood restaurant overlooks the beautiful Exe estuary. Visitors can enjoy freshly cooked seafood with chefs preparing sustainably-caught, local fish simply by crisp frying, grilling or cooking over charcoal. When the weather allows, seating on the deck outside is provided or, on colder days, the log burner will be roaring inside

7. The Olive Lounge

Conjuring up local Mediterranean cuisine, The Olive Lounge is a small independent restaurant situated on High Street in Exmouth. Having worked for many years in various countries throughout Europe and all over the world, the owners share their experiences of great tasting fresh food with many different influences from the continent

Barbecue Thirteen creates seasonal menus cooked over coal and wood. - Credit: Barbecue Thirteen

8. Barbecue Thirteen

Barbecue Thirteen, which has recently relocated to 53 The Strand, Exmouth, is a modern restaurant, creating seasonal menus cooked over coal and wood. Using locally-sourced produce cooked over fire the team is passionate about bringing the oldest form of cooking into the 21st Century with their own unique style

9. Unique Boutique

This small independent business on Rolle Street specialises in ladies’ clothing, footwear, lifestyle, jewellery, gifts and accessories. The boutique team is proud to be part of Shop Local on the High Street and is committed to ‘real shopping’ on the high street and the in-store customer service experience

Exmouth Indoor Market has 30 stalls offering a wide selection of goods. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

10. Exmouth Indoor Market

Operating since July 1980, Exmouth Indoor Market has 30 stalls offering a wide selection of goods from fresh local produce to a wide range of gift ideas. The market offers a lot of variety and colour all under one roof. Exmouth Market was the brainchild of Michael Miller and is now run by his son, Jerry.

Shopdeadgorgeous sells a quirky and eclectic mix of home, gift and fashion items. - Credit: Shopdeadgorgeous

11. Shopdeadgorgeous

Anyone stepping foot anywhere near Exmouth simply has to visit Shopdeadgorgeous at EX8, on The Strand. It's proudly independent, proudly different, proudly committed to the high street, proudly supporting British makers, selling a quirky and eclectic mix of home, gift and fashion in a creative and original environment.