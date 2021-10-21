12 great things to do in Okehampton, Devon

Published: 1:11 PM October 21, 2021

There is so much to see and do in the charming and historic town of Okehampton. - Credit: Neville Stanikk/VisitDevon

Here’s our guide to 12 great ways to spend some time in the charming Devon town of Okehampton

Things to do in Okehampton

The Museum of Dartmoor Life offers collections showing community life on the moor and provides lifelong learning. - Credit: Museum of Dartmoor Life

The Museum of Dartmoor Life

Based in Okehampton’s West Street, The Museum of Dartmoor Life offers collections showing community life on the moor and provides lifelong learning where visitors, volunteers and residents can understand and celebrate the cultural heritage of Okehampton and Dartmoor. The collections tell the story of 5,000 years of human activity on Dartmoor through innovative interactive displays.

Simmons Park

In around 1905, Sydney Simmons acquired the meadow and woods beside the East Okement River and paid for it to be landscaped as a park with ornamental fountains and waterfalls for the people of Okehampton. Now the park includes multi-sports facilities, play areas for all ages, the Parklands Leisure Centre and an elegant bandstand.

Adventure Okehampton

Adventure Okehampton has over 20 activities, ranging from archery to geocaching for visitors to create their own adventure. Mountain boarding, abseiling and bushcraft are also amongst the host of fun options for those who are game!

Going out in Okehampton

Peartree Cottage

For those seeking a peaceful countryside retreat, this charming two-bedroom, self-catering cottage is the perfect choice. The family-run business offers affordable rates and a comfortable stay in the cottage, which is ideal for countryside lovers who just want to get away from it all.

The Oxenham Arms boasts AA 4 Star Gold and AA Rosette Accredited 2020 for culinary excellence. - Credit: Oxenham Arms

The Oxenham Arms

Claiming to be one of the most famous coaching inns in the world, The Oxenham Arms has been visited by Sir Francis Drake, Lord Nelson, and Charles Dickens among many other current famous names. Formerly a medieval Benedictine monastery built in the late 1100s, the hotel now boasts AA 4 Star Gold and AA Rosette Accredited 2020 for culinary excellence.

Webber Hill Farm Cottages

For guests looking for a peaceful place to stay, Webber Hill Farm Cottages promise to provide a warm and friendly welcome on their former working farm. Situated close to Dartmoor, this accommodation nestles amongst fields of sheep and cows in a wildlife-rich area, but just a five-minute drive from Okehampton’s town centre.

Restaurants in Okehampton

Located in the stunning courtyard outside the Museum of Dartmoor Life is this fabulous tearooms. - Credit: Victorian Pantry Tearooms

Victorian Pantry Tearooms

Ideally located in the stunning courtyard outside the Museum of Dartmoor Life, this fabulous tearooms offers morning coffee, lunches, cream teas and homemade cakes. With reasonable prices, dogs are also welcome at this little café.

Betty Cottles Inn

The Betty Cottles Inn in Okehampton is on the edge of Dartmoor, offering bed and breakfast hotel accommodation, log cabins, two restaurants and a bar. It is within walking distance of Dartmoor National Park, the beautiful Meldon Lake and cycle track, yet easily reached from the A30 and Okehampton.

Graylings Okehampton

Located in the Red Lion Yard, Graylings of Okehampton is the place to go for a fish and chip takeaway. There is a small area to eat in as well as seating outside for when the sun comes out. Children’s menu, burgers and ice creams are all available.

Shopping in Okehampton

This farm shop produces its own Aberdeen Angus herd fine beef and all the lamb in the shop is home-produced too. - Credit: Farmer Luxton's

Farmer Luxton’s

Providing the “very best in locally produced meat”, this farm shop produces its own Aberdeen Angus herd fine beef and all the lamb in the shop is home-produced too. The recently expanded shop offers fresh bread and vegetables, wine and spirits and if you get peckish whilst you’re there, the cafe has drinks, hot snacks and cakes.

Moon & Moor

Small but stylish, this gallery shop in The Victorian Arcade is a must for visitors looking for a gift or something for the home. Handmade jewellery, paintings, lino prints, objects of curiosity, plants and cacti can be found or take part in a workshop experience. Jeweller Corrinne Eira Evans is also on-site, creating and repairing

Koast

Situated on Red Lion Yard, Koast is one of the largest independent childrenswear stores in the UK and is a great place for a browse of its fabulous selection of designer children’s clothing and designer baby clothes. Stocking items ranging from newborn to 16 years, Koast also delivers to the UK, Europe and worldwide.