24 hours in: Chipping Norton

Getting to know the Oxfordshire market town.

DAYTIME

The Rollright Stones

These ancient Neolithic stone structures, owned and managed by The Rollright Trust, date back thousands of years and are quite the enchanting location for a walk. rollrightstones.co.uk

The King’s Men Stone Circle - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chipping Norton Museum

Delve into local history and discover artefacts from pre-historic and Roman times as well as a fantastic collection of historical photographs showcasing the town's evolution over the years. chippingnortonmuseum.co.uk

Heythrop Zoological Gardens

Not open to the public except through appointment only, a tour around Heythrop Zoological Gardens is certainly a fascinating day out where you can meet all kinds of different animals. heythropzoologicalgardens.org

NIGHT TIME

The Fox

Contemporary and comfortable interior design makes the rooms at The Fox a splendid spot to get some shut-eye ready for your adventures in Chipping Norton. foxchippingnorton.co.uk

Chipping Norton Theatre - Credit: Tracy Spiers

The Theatre Chipping Norton

A theatre, art-house cinema, concert venue and gallery all rolled into one, The Theatre Chipping Norton is a vibrant hub of creativity and entertainment in the market town. chippingnortontheatre.com

The Kings Arms

The King's Arms is a gorgeous pub with accommodation housed in a 17th-century coaching inn, making for a very cosy place to rest your head for the night. kingsarmschippingnorton.co.uk

EATING

Bitter and Twisted

This trendy family-run bar and kitchen is the obvious choice for anyone wanting a delicious meal that marries classic dishes with an exciting gastronomic experience. bitterandtwistedchippingnorton.co.uk

Thai Shire

Thai Shire has a wonderful menu boasting a beautiful kaleidoscope of Thai, Chinese and Malaysian cuisine that is sure to ignite your taste buds. 01608645888

The Blue Boar, Chipping Norton - Credit: Tracy Spiers

The Blue Boar

If you're in search of ​​​​​traditional pub fare look no further than The Blue Boar a charming pub in the heart of Chipping Norton that dates back to 1683. blueboarpub.co.uk

SHOPTIME

Jaffe & Neale, Chipping Norton - Credit: Tracy Spiers

Jaffé and Neale Bookshop and Café

Pick up your next great read and start turning the pages with a tasty coffee and a sweet treat from this lovely independent bookshop and café that is sure to delight any bibliophile or café connoisseur. jaffeandneale.co.uk

Station Mill Antiques Centre

Antique hunters will be more than satisfied with the bounty of treasures available in this veritable Aladdin's cave. stationmill.com

Diddly Squat Farm Shop

Fans of Clarkson's Farm will not want to miss the chance to browse the wares and sample lots of delicious local produce at this charming farm shop. diddlysquatfarmshop.com

