Published: 4:10 PM September 6, 2021

A new study by Flying Flowers has revealed the UK’s most popular gardens, and Sissinghurst Castle in Kent has made it into the top ten. The results have been compiled from monthly Google search volumes, and Kent's very own Sissinghurst Castle was crowned number 8 on the list.

So with that in mind, we have 5 more reasons why you absolutely must visit Sissinghurst Castle Garden.

5 reasons why you must visit Sissinghurst Castle Garden

1) Vita Sackville-West (Literary LGBTQ+ icon and Virginia Woolf's muse) and her husband Harold Nicolson are the masterminds behind this gorgeous garden. Sackville-West was also a gardening columnist for The Observer; she gave tips and tricks in a weekly column called 'In your garden' from 1946 - 1961, so you have lots to learn from a stroll around her garden.

Wooden gated entrance to a garden at Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, UK - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2) This romantic English garden is home to an internationally respected plant collection that includes around 200 varieties of Rose that Sackville-West personally cultivated.

3) Whether the first buds are growing in spring or the last leaves are falling from the trees, the gardens are stunning whatever the season.

Beautiful wildflowers and Oast Houses at Sissinghurst Castle Gardens - Credit: Mark Wordy / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

4) The properties are just as interesting as the gardens, especially if you're a bibliophile as you can explore Harold Nicolson's book room in the South Cottage and The Long Library, both of which are filled with old books and fantastic furniture.

5) The perfect picnic location. Use the seating available in the vegetable garden or find a stunning spot on the wider estate (there are 450 acres to explore!). Please note picnicking is not permitted inside the formal garden.

Take a sneak peek at Sissinghurst Castle with this fantastic garden tour by MemorySeekers:

Sissinghurst Castle Garden information:

Address: Biddenden Road, near Cranbrook, Kent, TN17 2AB

Garden Opening times: 11 am - 5.30 pm

Estate opening times: 10 am - 5.30 pm

Dog-Friendly Status: Dogs on leads are welcome on the wider estate but are not permitted in the gardens

Pricing: National Trust Members enter for free; fees apply for non-members

For more information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sissinghurst-castle-garden