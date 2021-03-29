7 of the best tea rooms in Bath

Published: 5:08 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM March 29, 2021

Bath is steeped in history and tradition, so it is no wonder that this city is home to some of the most beautiful and intriguing places for a spot of afternoon tea.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, some locations will be closed or only offering takeaway and/or delivery services. Don't forget to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Sweet Little Things

6 Lower Borough Walls, Bath BA1 1UQ

This candy coloured dream is the perfect spot to grab a piping hot cup of tea, a delicious slice of cake and take a selfie or five. Currently, Sweet Little Things is offering a range of afternoon tea boxes to be enjoyed at home.

Hands Georgian Tearooms

1 Abbey Street, Bath, BA1 1NN

Prepare to feel like you've stepped into a Jane Austen novel or an episode of Netflix's Bridgerton. Hands Georgian Tearooms is also located close to The Roman Baths and Bath Abbey, giving it a beautiful connection to the cities heritage.

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party

5 Orange Grove, Bath BA1 1LP England

This tea room is a must-visit for fans of Lewis Carrol's utterly bonkers Alice in Wonderland. Quirky decoration and fun presentation, including a delicious afternoon tea setup presented atop a giant teacup.

Comins Tea

34 Monmouth St, Bath BA1 2AN

Paired back and unfussy this minimalistic tea room is for anyone who likes calming decor and fantastic tea. Comins also hosts tea workshops and cultural exchange events such as the Korean Tea Ceremony they hosted back in February 2020. Keep your eyes peeled for future events when life gets a little less strange.

Tea House Emporium

New location - 18 Union Passage, Bath BA1 1RE

The Tea House Emporium is not strictly speaking a tea room; however, it is an Aladdin's Cave of tea. Step inside and be amazed by all the curiosities you can find, from the rare Jasmine Dragon Pearls and enchanting blends of Oolong to the staples of English Breakfast Tea and fruity Earl Grey. This is a treasure trove every tea lover should visit!

Sally Lunn's

4 N Parade, Passage, Bath BA1 1NX

Something of an icon, it is impossible not to include Sally Lunn's on a list of the best tea rooms in Bath. As the sign outside declares, this eatery is contained in the oldest house in Bath; the Sally Lunn Bun is also a historic staple and the perfect partner for a steaming cup of tea.

The Pump Room

Stall St, Bath BA1 1LZ

Another classic Bath location is The Pump Room, a stunning Regency-era building that houses an equally stunning restaurant next to the Roman Baths. The Pump Room's afternoon tea menu is just as luxurious and extravagant as the decor, with champagne, smoked salmon tarts and pastries. The Pump Room is reopening on May 17th.

