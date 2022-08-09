5 of the best places to visit in Cheshire this summer

Tom Holmes of Visit Chester & Cheshire puts together a list of locations to see the season in all its glory

Cheshire is a beauty. Our lush, rural county is full of breath-taking sights, from high peaks with panoramic vistas and ancient castles to flowing rivers, vast parkland and manicured gardens. August is a perfect opportunity to explore the abundance of natural, and man-made scenes the county has to offer.

The Silver Garden at Cholmondeley Castle glitters in the summer sunshine - Credit: Marketing Cheshire

Cholmondeley Castle

In the south of Cheshire, outside the historic market town of Malpas, stands Cholmondeley Castle and its sublime gardens. The grounds are perfect for visiting in the summer with a huge variety of plants and flowers in bloom on a 70-acre site that includes a variety of walkways, displays and arrangements.

The gardens are made up of terraces, each with a distinctive style and diverse range of species, with everything from the shady arboretum and romantic rose garden to the pièce de résistance that is the Temple Garden with its lake and ornamental stone structures.

There are also more than 660 acres of historic parkland set against the backdrop of the castle, which was built between 1801 and 1804, with the addition of the turrets completing the work in 1817. The gardens are open Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and bank holidays.

cholmondeleycastle.com

Oh we do like to be beside the Dee - Credit: Marketing Cheshire

The River Dee

Alongside the many landmarks within the city of Chester such as the Roman walls, Medieval Rows and Eastgate Clock, flows the picturesque River Dee.

Skirting the city from east to west, the Dee is both serene and turbulent. The Groves provide a scenic walkway along the river’s edge, which makes for a relaxing promenade perhaps with an ice cream from Snugburys by the River, then past the historic bandstand and some iconic architecture.

The Old Dee Bridge, with its origins in Roman times, the present bridge that is the result of 14th-century rebuilding, and the landmark Queen's Park Bridge, built in 1923, are beautiful spots from which to enjoy views down the river.

You can also explore the river aboard one of ChesterBoat’s fleet of cruisers on a half-hour city cruise or a two-hour Iron Bridge cruise taking guests further afield up to the Aldford Iron Bridge via Eaton Estate, ancestral home of the Duke of Westminster. Or visitors can get out on the river on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard sessions for all levels of experience with Dee River Kayaking.

visitcheshire.com/chester

deeriverkayaking.com

chesterboat.co.uk

The gardens at Walton Hall on a summer's day - Credit: Paul Taylor

Walton Hall

Walton Hall and Gardens is a firm favourite for summer days out, especially for families. The historic mansion is the former home of Lord and Lady Daresbury and the gardens and grounds are similarly steeped in Warrington history. There’s a lot on offer, from the children’s zoo and adventure golf to bowls and the stables.

All of this is set in acres of idyllic parkland with plenty of room to explore including a range of walking trails provided by the estate on its website. As well as the plentiful parkland, there are the formal gardens, which in summer are filled with colour. With fascinating history combined with stunning scenery, Walton Hall is one of our favourite scenes in Cheshire

waltonhallgardens.co.uk

Ness Botanic Gardens has 64 acres of picturesque grounds on the Wirral peninsula - Credit: jen_den1

Ness Botanic Gardens

Out on the Wirral Peninsula in Neston is Ness Botanic Gardens. A true hidden gem in Cheshire’s landscape, Ness has 64 acres of beautiful botanic gardens complete with a host of seasonal plant life. There are always new things to see at Ness, including vibrant year-round colour and outstanding collections of rhododendrons, camellias, snowdrops and sorbus. This diversity of plant life stems from the site's history as a horticultural centre and its current emphasis on research, conservation and education.

What makes Ness especially alluring is its location, which offers guests quite stunning views of the River Dee and North Wales. With a charming café on-site, Ness makes for a special summer’s day out.

liverpool.ac.uk/ness-gardens

Lyme Park comes with 1,400 acres of moorland and deer park and spectacular views - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lyme Park

South of Disley, near Stockport, Lyme is bursting with incredible scenes. The estate encapsulates the grand house, which has its origins in the 16th century, the 19th-century gardens and 1,400 acres of moorland and deer park. The medieval hunting ground was tamed by the Legh family over almost six centuries to what it is today and visitors to the house can explore this fascinating history.

There is an abundance of magnificent scenes throughout the parkland including follies built by successive generations of the Legh family. One of the most iconic, The Cage, was constructed in 1524 as a hunting lodge or watchtower, later being developed into holding cells for poachers, banqueting rooms, and housing for the estate staff.

Generations of the Legh family made their mark on Lyme, making the most of hills and valleys, woodlands and clearings to create designed sight lines across the park, creating spectacular views over Cheshire and the Peaks.

nationaltrust.org.uk/lyme

The ruins of Mow Cop straddling the Staffordshire/Cheshire border - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mow Cop

Mow Cop is a real gem of Cheshire scenery. This curious folly offers 360-degree views of the Staffordshire Moorlands and the Cheshire Plain and on clear days you may be able to make out Manchester to the north, the iconic Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank, and even the Tudor mansion of Little Moreton Hall. At its highest point, you’ll find the mysterious tower that was built as a summer house in 1754 by the local lord of the manor, Randle Wilbraham, of the Wilbraham family who resided at Rode Hall.

The Wilbraham family chose this site specifically for its romantic appeal. There’s an eerie beauty to Mow Cop, perhaps added to by its spiritual history – it being an important site in the history of Primitive Methodism. There’s a short, moderately difficult walk up the folly from the Mow Cop car park, making this Cheshire scene that much easier to explore.

nationaltrust.org.uk/alderley-edge-and-cheshire-countryside/features/mow-cop

These are just a handful of our favourite locations in Cheshire. For more inspiration for your summer explorations see visitcheshire.com