10 days out for you and your dog in Cheshire this summer

Dog-friendly Cheshire: the best attractions, hotels, pubs, and gardens to visit with your pet

Is Cheshire the most dog-friendly county? With an abundance of working dogs in the countryside, it certainly has a shared history with our furry friends, and hospitality operators are keen to make the place as dog friendly as possible – whether that’s a fireside bed in a pub, a special puppy menu, or a luxury canine hamper.

Visit Cheshire’s campaign #ourcheshirefamily is making sure we don’t forget our fur-babies summer days out. The team has sniffed out which of the county’s dog-friendly spots go the extra mile for our pup’s enjoyment.

The Pheasant Inn - Credit: n/a

A roast dinner and a warm bed at a Nelson Hotel

A family collection of dog-friendly Cheshire hotels and Inns, including The Bear’s Paw and The Pheasant Inn, provide speciality doggie packs, including a bed and treats. Dogs are welcome to join humans for dinner with ‘Sir Woofchesters’ menu, where choices are Doggy Tapas, Fish and Chips, or Chicken Roast Dinner, accompanied by a refreshing Bark Brew Dog Beer.

www.thepheasantinn.co.uk/: www.thebearspaw.co.uk/

An ice cream drive-in with your pooch

The world’s only ice cream drive-in welcomes dogs, too, at Cheshire’s Ice Cream Farm. Along with Cheshire Farm Ice Cream for humans, there are Cool Dog ice creams to keep hounds refreshed in the summer sunshine.

www.icecreamfarm.co.uk

Barney Bear, Holly, King Henry, Amber and Digby, enjoying Delamere Forest - Credit: Zoe Smith

Forest fun at Delamere

Delamere Forest is an ideal destination for four-legged friends and two-legged family members who are keen to walk their forest trails. There are three way-marked trails to explore taking in the meres and spectacular views over seven counties at the top of Old Pale. The café has got refreshments covered with dog-friendly ice cream and a puppucinno on the menu.

www.forestryengland.uk

Doggy pick-n-mix, paw-secco and a spa day at Blakemere

Blakemere is the perfect start or finish to a good walk and a very dog-friendly site. Pet shop Ginger and Browns offers a wide variety of locally sourced products, including doggy pick-n-mix, ice-cream and even paw-secco. The shop has recently opened a spa offering grooming treatments and paw-dicures, too.

www.visitblakemere.co.uk

Go off the beaten track at Tatton Park

Tatton Park, the home of Dog Fest and The Fun Dog Show, is 1,000 acres of dog heaven. There‘s the chance to wander freely near the Mere or pop into ‘Dog Wood’. Even the farm welcomes well-behaved dogs on leads to meet other animals such as Tabitha, the middle white pig, or Sensation, the Clydesdale horse. Refreshments in the stable yard include refillable water bowls and Frozzy dog ice cream. Dirty dogs can visit Waggy Washes – like an automatic car wash, but more fun.

www.tattonpark.org.uk

Waggy tails at Cottons Hotel, Knutsford

Beloved pets have not only their own comfortable bed at Cottons Hotel and Spa, but a snug towel, fresh water, food bowls, toys, blankets, ball throwers and personalised biscuits. The dog-friendly rooms have their own entrance on the ground floor and 50% of the dog surcharge is donated to the Dogs Trust.

www.cottonshotel.co.uk

Henry the cockerpoo at Lyme Park - Credit: Zoe Smith

Darcy-loving dogs and doggy doorbells

More walking fun at Lyme Park’s 1400 acres – did you know it is the home of the Lyme Mastiff, a breed that was often gifted to royalty? Darcy-loving dog walkers looking for a bite to eat or an ice-cream, can press the doggy doorbell at the Timber Yard Café for service. And those looking for a respite from the rain or shade from the sun can sit in the recently opened Muddy Paws welcome seating area next door, which has as a selection of pre-loved books to peruse.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/lyme/features/visiting-lyme-with-your-dog

Take tea at Rookery Hall

A royal welcome awaits at Rookery Hall, which invites dogs to take the most British of traditions, afternoon tea, with their distinguished owners. Dogs can even have a sleepover afterwards in a dog-friendly bedroom, with access to the expansive grounds or courtyards.

www.handpickedhotels.co.uk/dog-friendly-breaks

Combermere Abbey holiday cottages

The dog friendly self-catering cottages at 12th-century estate Combermere Abbey sleep between 4-10 people and are the ideal luxury break for a pampering. They are all dog-friendly and each pet gets treated to their very own ‘pooch pack’ on arrival. Each cottage has its own garden, ideal for private picnics and BBQs.

www.combermereabbey.co.uk

A gourmet treat and polo in Chester

Chester has more than 60 restaurants and cafes that invite dogs inside and a further 20 that welcome them on alfresco terraces. For a post-lunch walk, Chester’s green spaces include the Roman Gardens, Grosvenor Park, The Groves, or they can go for a gallop at Chester Racecourse. Although dogs aren’t allowed at race meets, they are welcome at the regular polo matches in the summertime. Go to: www.chester-races.com

For more Cheshire dog friendly attractions, go to: www.visitcheshire.com/dog-friendly-cheshire/attractions

Cheshire Life - August 2022 issue - Credit: Cheshire Life

In our August 2022 issue, Photographer Nicki Cameron chooses her favourite Cheshire backdrops for dog pictures, along with advice on how to get your four-legged friend to sit for the camera



