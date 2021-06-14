Published: 10:17 AM June 14, 2021

Cheshire and the surrounding areas have you covered with an ever-growing list of high ropes courses, inflatable aqua parks, and very muddy adventure trails. If you fancy a dare-devil adventure challenge this summer, continue reading for our round-up of the most thrilling outdoor activities

Stuck in the Mud

Crocky Trail

As well as the trail Crocky has a large welcome area filled with fun activities - Credit: Esme Mills

Crocky Trail is a mile-long muddy adventure centred around crossing the Crocky stream. Situated close to Chester, visitors can pre-book their time slot to complete the challenge of zooming down near-vertical slides, tackling wobbly beams, swinging chain bridges, and walking across fallen logs. There is a guarantee that all participants will get very wet and muddy, but this merely adds to the enjoyment factor of the day. The large adventure playground at the start and finish of the trail rounds the day off perfectly. https://www.crockytrail.co.uk/

Go Outside Formby

Located in woodland just outside Formby, Go Outside encourages families to get outside and participate in various adventure activities including laser tag, assault courses, shelter building, and NERF battles.

For those seeking a greater challenge, the Go Trail is an interactive two-hour survival trail designed by Royal Marine Commandos deploying map reading and camouflage skills, fire building and target practice to get in the zone. For a more sedate alternative, the Go Tale is an interactive storytelling trail featuring a variety of children’s fairy-tale characters and princesses. https://www.gooutsideuk.com/



Flying High

Jungle Parc Warrington

Located within the grounds of Walton Hall & Gardens close to Warrington, Jungle Parc is a recently opened high ropes course designed with children in mind. The Adventurer Course, overlooking the children’s zoo, has six levels of difficulty and is suitable for children from four years old upwards, with an accompanying adult.

The course includes two rocket zip lines, Tarzan swings, wobbly bridges, and an aerial skateboard, making this an exciting addition to the already popular public park. Also onsite at Walton Gardens visitors can visit the animals, enjoy the impressive playground, ride the train, and play a round of adventure golf or pitch and putt. https://jungleparc.co.uk/Walton-Hall-Gardens-Warrington

GoApe Delamere

A firm favourite, GoApe at Delamere Forest has been entertaining thrill-seeking visitors for several years and its popularity continues to grow. Set within ancient woodland just outside Chester, GoApe Delamere has three adventures suitable for all ages with the treetop adventure recommended for smaller children and the treetop challenge for older children. The treetop adventure plus includes additional challenging obstacles including a longer zip line for the more confident explorers.

As well as the high ropes courses, GoApe Delamere, also offer unique Segway adventures along the countless off-road trails in Delamere Forest. After a few hours spent here, visitors can continue their day with wildlife walks, mountain bike tracks or a family map reading challenge in the forest.

https://goape.co.uk/locations/delamere

The BeWILDerwood trail - Credit: BeWILDerwood_Portrait

BeWILDerwood

An exciting addition to Cheshire’s ever-growing list of outdoor attractions is BeWILDerwood, set in woodland close to Cholmondeley in the south of the county.

Opened to great fanfare in mid-April 2021, BeWILDerwood is a bewildering maze of wooden climbing equipment, super-fast slides and magical fairy touches that bring the enchanting books by Tom Blofeld to life. Suitable for children of all ages, and their accompanying adults, this giant playground is proving a huge success with rave opening reviews.

https://cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk/

Wet and Wild

Wildshore Delamere

For those interested in a water-based adventure, Wildshore Delamere, is just the ticket. Situated at the fringes of the forest on Delamere Lake, just 15 minutes from Chester, Wildshore is a newly opened outdoor pursuits facility focused entirely on, in or around the water’s edge. The aqua park is an epic floating obstacle course suitable for ages six years plus, with an accompanying adult, and features the tire run, Ninja jump and eagles nest.

Alongside the floating course, the Aqua Chimp is the world’s first floating high ropes course over water. Visitors to Wildshore can also pre-book cable-wakeboarding, stand-up paddleboarding and tubing sessions together with open-water swimming. https://www.wildshoredelamere.co.uk/

Manley Mere

Close to Mouldsworth, Manley Mere provides another exciting opportunity to seriously challenge balance and co-ordination skills on their floating aqua park.

Suitable for children seven years plus, the giant obstacle course is a true test of skill to stay upright as visitors make their way along the inflatable platforms, ladders, balance beams and slip-down slides. With no way of avoiding getting wet, aqua park is a fun-filled 50-minute session that is guaranteed to leave you smiling.

Visitors can also participate in a two-hour adventure course, entirely on land, but with the chances of getting as equally wet, and probably muddy to. Watersport rental is available onsite and includes stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and dinghies along with open water swimming and fishing. https://www.manleymere.co.uk/



About the author

Jenny is a travel writer and blogger providing ideas for days out, places to eat and where to stay in her home county of Cheshire. Follow her on Instagram at Girl About Cheshire for a daily dose of inspiration.





