Published: 12:45 PM August 24, 2021

There's no better place for a break than Chester – and that's official.

Chester won the City of The Year title in this year's Staycation Awards beating tourist destinations including other favourite tourist destinations such as Edinburgh and York. Chester BID alongside

Now a national television campaign is celebrating the award and encouraging visitors from across the country. Destination Chester and Marketing Cheshire have created the television advert on the back of the win and to help the city’s businesses and economy and bring much-needed stability.

The 30-second advertisement on national television channels and digital platforms shows the jewels in the crown of Chester tourism including Chester Zoo, the River Dee, The Rows and the Grosvenor Park open-air theatre.

Chester is the best place for a staycation - Credit: Celynnen Photography

Chester BID manager Carl Critchlow, says: 'The award is an amazing achievement and one of the reasons we won was the city’s brilliant Covid response, largely down to the city’s businesses who continue to amaze us throughout this pandemic. They created innovative ways of working and have proved themselves to be reactive, and smart. We have had some tremendous success stories amongst all the obvious challenges. More businesses opened in 2020 than closed – and the new high street is being driven by the independent sector. Our independents are now a huge pull for tourism, as visitors continue to look for something unique, and that is what our city is all about.

Bridge Street with its famous black and white buildings - Credit: Kat Hannon

'When visitors stay overnight in the city, we see over four times the spend across the city’s businesses than a day visitor brings. So, it’s really important for the city’s economic recovery and for business success that we keep on pushing the Chester staycation story out there.’

Jamie Christon, CEO of Chester Zoo and chair of Destination Chester, the economic network set up to help the city’s tourism partners recover from the pandemic, says: ‘Chester has always been popular with international and UK tourists. We have world beating attractions, unique historical interest sites and a brilliant hospitality offer. Despite devastating times and temporary closures during the height of the pandemic, the city has recovered at a phenomenal pace. Tourists have flocked back this summer and hotel occupancies are stronger than ever.

Chester Cathedral – one of Chester's many attractions - Credit: Chester BID

'Our purpose is to keep this momentum going throughout autumn, winter and through to next year, and this advert will provide a visual reminder to the UK to visit Chester and also further publicise our excellent win at The Staycation Awards.’

See the video here: vimeo.com/586283779/997407ec03



