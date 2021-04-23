Published: 12:41 PM April 23, 2021

Visitors have been enjoying the return to Crealy Adventure Park. - Credit: Devon’s Top Attractions

Following the Government’s ‘roadmap’ further lifting COVID-19 restrictions on April 12, two thirds of Devon’s top attractions have now re-opened their doors and are welcoming many visitors back to enjoy their outdoor facilities. Although they are only partially open, with restrictions and limited capacity still in place, all have reported a positive start in the first week of the season.

Canonteign Falls has now re-opened its trails to everyone. - Credit: Devon’s Top Attractions

The chairman of Devon’s Top Attractions, Dick Wood, says: “Our member attractions who either re-opened on April 12, or before for locals, are all thankfully reporting a good start in the first week of this short season.

“The glorious weather, and people’s eagerness to get out and about again has been really encouraging for all of our members. Several attractions have said that their numbers on the first day of opening were double that compared to the first days of opening after the first lockdown last July, and others reported better than expected visitor numbers."

Josh Haywood, general manager at Crealy, adds: “We reached our restriction maximum capacity for all seven days in week one, and we could have sold more tickets. There is definitely a sense of intent and desire by visitors to get out, enjoy themselves and spend!”

Exmoor Zoo has been welcoming visitors to see its exotic collection of animals. - Credit: Devon’s Top Attractions

Zoo and animal attractions who re-opened all reported a good start, Lynn Reynolds, Exmoor Zoo owner said: “We had a great start, with people just pleased to get out and about, visitors were relaxed and happy to follow all the Covid-19 protocols. We were fully booked all the week.”

In North Devon, Clovelly reported good visitor numbers with people exploring the village, Clovelly Court Garden, and the coastal walks. Owner John Rous reveals: “Our visitors were clearly relieved to be released with their families from lockdown and certainly enjoyed the fine Spring weather.” Meanwhile, RHS Rosemoor, which was already open for locals, had an Easter Trail event and saw visitor numbers increase from a couple of hundred over the last three weeks towards numbers of a 1,000 a day.

The next key date for further lifting of restrictions is May 17 which will see the final 13 members of Devon’s Top Attractions re-open their doors.. By June 21 and Stage Four of the 'roadmap’, all restrictions will hopefully be finally lifted.

Devon’s Top Attractions are beginning to open up as lockdown eases. - Credit: Devon’s Top Attractions

A guide to ‘Devon’s Top Attractions’ and their planned re-opening dates

Babbacombe Model Village - Re-opened April 12, outdoors.

Becky Falls - Re-opened April 17, outdoors.

Bicton Park - Re-opened. Awaiting Government guidelines for indoor areas to open fully from May 17.

Blackpool Sands – Re-opened from April 12, Venus take-Away available.

Canonteign Falls - Re-opened on April 12

Clovelly - Village, gardens and pub at the Red Lion (takeaways only) re-opened April 12. The Red Lion Hotel opens its doors for overnight stays on May 17.

Crealy Theme Park and Resort - Outdoor re-opened April 12. Fully re-open from May 22.

Dartington Crystal - Factory shop only re-opened on April 12 - fully re-opening on May 17.

Diggerland - Re-opened April 12 for outdoors only.

Exmoor Zoo - Re-opened April 12 for outdoors only.

Lundy Island - Re-opened the self-catering accommodation from April 12 . The camp site is open from May 17, with full capacity hopefully from June.

Pennywell Farm - Re-opened April 12 – outdoors only.

Powderham Castle - The castle/grounds will re-open on July 25.

Quince Honey Farm - Shop and gardens re-opened on April 15, with the attraction re-opening fully on May 17.

RHS Rosemoor - Re-opened for all on April 12.

Seaton Tramway - Re-opened April 12 with limitations.

South Devon Railway - The outside area is open with steam trains running from May 17.

Watermouth Castle - Accommodation re-opened from April 12 and the theme park opens on May 18.

Wildwood Escot - Re-opened April 12 – outdoors only.

Woodlands Family Theme Park - Outdoors is re-opened. Looking towards being fully open for May half term from May 29. Indoor situation still under review.

River Dart Country Park - Park re-opens May 1 for day visitors and campsite opens May 17.

Stuart Line Cruises - Re-opening May 1 with a limited timetable. Full sailing schedule from May 17.

Buckfast Abbey - May 17 opening planned.

Bygones - Re-opening May 17 with secure restrictions in place.

Coldharbour Hill - Re-opening May 31.

Devon Railway Centre - Re-opening May 22, subject to change.

Exeter Cathedral - Re-opening on May 17 but subject to change.

Kents Cavern - Re-opening May 17 - advance online booking only 16 people per tour. Hopefully this will be relaxed from June 21.

Morwellham Quay - Re-opening May 17.

Pecorama - Re-opening May 18, Tuesday-Saturday 10am until 4pm. (Except bank holiday weekends) Pre-booking strongly advised as entry numbers will be limited.

Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) - Still reviewing a re-opening date, but check website.

The Big Sheep - Re-opening May 17, subject to guidelines.

The Donkey Sanctuary – Re-opening planned for May 17.

The Milky Way Adventure Park - Re-opening May 22.

World of Country Life - Re-opening on May 17.

Seaton Jurassic- Will remain closed.

