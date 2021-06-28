Published: 12:42 PM June 28, 2021

Somerset is the perfect place to visit - for both humans and their four-legged canine companions. So here are four of the best dog-friendly beaches in the county.

Sand Bay, Weston-super-Mare

Where to park: There are three main pay and display car parks, all situated off the seafront.

Refreshment stops: Pick up some good fish and chips at Sand Bay Fish & Chip Shop and take them down to the beach.

Or there is a hotel and seafood restaurant, which has just been refurbished and reopened under new ownership and with a new name; South Sands. It has two restaurants. Rock Salt serves fresh seafood and traditional dishes and The Bay is a more formal a la carte venue.

Any beach doggie restrictions: Dogs are welcome all year round.





Brean Sands

Where to park: There is paid parking on the sand, with the gates to the beach open between 9am-8pm.

Refreshment stops: There are usually some takeaway vans operating along the beach.

Any beach doggie restrictions: Dogs are allowed at all times, but must be kept under control.

Dunster Beach, Dunster

Where to park: There is a public car park at the beach.

Refreshments: You'll be spoilt for choice in Dunster - from ice-creams to cream teas and cooked meals.

Try The Luttrell Arms. The bar and garden are popular with locals and visitors with open fires, comfy seating and al fresco dining, there is something for everyone. Open daily they serve traditional bar food all day from breakfast through to dinner, alongside a selection of local ales, ciders and wines.

Dogs are welcome in the bar and garden.

Or try Somerset Life Award-winning restaurant Reeves Restaurant. A superb fine dining restaurant built on great food and a great reputation. A must-try!

Any beach doggie restrictions: Dogs are allowed all year round.



Uphill Slipway Beach, Weston-super-Mare

Where to park: There is on-beach parking available, plus some on-road parking (please park considerately).

Refreshment stops: Try the Uphill Wharf Cafe Bar, which is situated by the boatyard. It has a comprehensive menu featuring breakfasts (served until 11.45am), hot and cold lunches, and kids' options. They even serve sausages for your four-legged friends!

Any beach doggie restrictions: Dogs are welcome all year round.





