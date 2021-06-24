Published: 11:38 AM June 24, 2021

With bookshops able to open once again, we've found eight great independent stores for you to support. They stock everything from the latest bestsellers, to children's books, to local authors. You're sure to find your next best read at one of them.

Archway Bookshop

Church Street, Axminster

Why we love it: for more than half a century, it has been possible to peruse the bookshelves of this incredible store, located in a building that dates back as far as the 1200s in places. It even has a spiral staircase - something all bookshops should have. They seek to cater to all tastes and have a 'kids cave' for the younger visitors.

Arcturus Books

Fore Street, Totnes

Why we love it: this specialist bookshop offers a peaceful atmosphere to browse and their staff are determined to help you find exactly what you are looking for. Be it a book on self development or spirituality, wellbeing or female empowerment, you'll definitely walk away with a lighter heart and a heavier shopping bag.

Book Stop

Market Street, Tavistock

Why we love it: there is nothing this bookshop will not stock or be able to source for you. They're specialism is children's literature but they also have a great range of new releases, timeless classics, and a dedicated music room of CDs and vinyl. Events and talks happen regularly, often by the local authors they support.

The Harbourside Bookshop

Mill Street, Kingsbridge

Why we love it: this is the sister shop to the original Harbourside Bookshop owned by Christopher Robin Milne (yes THAT Christopher Robin) and continues his love of traditional bookshops with a quiet and welcoming atmosphere. They also have a huge online shop for you to peruse if you can't fit in a visit.

There's been a rise in the number of independent books stores opening up - seems we love the lure of a good browse in bookshop - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paragon Books

High Street, Sidmouth

What we love it: owner Mark Chapman grew up in bookshops and continues his family legacy with Paragon - the only independent bookshop in Sidmouth. For more than 20 years, he and his team have been stocking a mix of old and new, well known and hidden gems. They also sell music, maps, and art in case you want something a little different on your visit.

East Gate Bookshop

Fore Street, Totnes

Why we love it: this is the newest bookstore in our list, only opening during the pandemic - a risky venture, but one that is paying off. They have a hugely diverse range of books with a focus on nature and the younger generations. The staff are incredibly friendly with a wealth of experience, meaning they are always on hand for any queries.

Quayside Bookshop

Northumberland Place, Teignmouth

Why we love it: this little place packs in a huge number of books, both new and used. You can spend hours exploring the vast collection, as well as chatting with staff for recommendations.

Walter Henry's

High Street, Bideford

Why we love it: from the street, this shop looks exactly how you want a bookstore to look. A wooden frontage with big windows giving a glimpse into the treasures inside, all lit with a warm golden glow. If you're stuck for a new read, their website lets you know what their sellers are currently enjoying.

