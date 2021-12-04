Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Kent's Heritage Coast in World's Top Four

Anna Lambert

Published: 3:48 PM December 4, 2021
Kent's Heritage Coast

Kent's Heritage Coast has been names as one of the world's best regions to visit by global travel platform, Lonely Planet - Credit: Visit Kent

While we may already know how great a destination the county is, it’s good to see those beyond our borders acknowledge it, too. And not just to acknowledge it as somewhere great to visit within the UK, but within the world. For, at the end of October, Kent’s Heritage Coast was placed at number four – yes, number four – on a list of the world’s best regions to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet. Every year this global travel authority selects 10 countries, 10 cities and 10 regions from around the world to showcase, with Kent the only UK destination to appear in any of this year’s categories. Nominations for inclusion are received from Lonely Planet’s vast community of staff, writers and publishing partners, before being whittled down by a panel of experts.  
In highlighting Kent’s Heritage Coast, part of the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Lonely Planet praised the area for its commitment to sustainable tourism initiatives. The regeneration of Dover, Creative Folkestone, and plans to establish a UNESCO Global Geopark recognised within the region’s entry clearly also impressed 
the Lonely Planet panel.
Nick Johannsen, Director of the Kent Downs AONB Unit, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Kent’s Heritage Coast has been recognised globally and are honoured that this part of Kent is flying the flag for sustainable tourism in the UK. This is a real testament to the beauty of our landscape and a reminder of how important it is to tread lightly as we enjoy the countryside and coastline. Our team and partnership are dedicated to promoting careful, inclusive, sustainable tourism so that the visitor economy benefits us 
all, and the extraordinary landscapes we are here to conserve and enhance.”

