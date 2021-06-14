Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Literary festival to go ahead in Somerset

Catherine Courtenay

Published: 1:01 PM June 14, 2021   
The festival is set to go ahead in November - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Started in 2016, the Ilminster Literary Festival has grown to become an established annual event. Normally held in early summer, author talks take place in various venues around the town.

Although the 2020 festival was cancelled due to Covid, this year’s event is set to go ahead, but in a shortened form and later in the year.
Many of the authors who had to cancel last year will be coming to Ilminster, including a return visit for Alan Johnson.

The festival begins with the traditional ‘literary quiz’ and will run from  10-13 November and the line-up includes Stephen Moss, Barry Venning, Abigal Ballinger, John Crockford Hawley, Andrew Lownie, Tessa Boase, Helen Fry, Brian Freeland and Tim Moorey.

To find out more about Ilminster see the June/July edition of Somerset Life. You can subscribe here

Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
