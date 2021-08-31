The best sunflower fields and maize mazes in Kent
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Whether you're looking to pick some stunning sunflowers or tackle a massive maize maze, we have picked the best places to enjoy the last days of summer and to welcome autumn along at.
Lower Ladysden Farm
Winchet Hill, Goudhurst, TN17 1JX
Head into an alien-themed maize maze and find clues to decipher a code to help lost extraterrestrials return to their planet. The maze is open until September 5th and costs £5 to enter. For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Maze Moon
Rainham: Lower Rainham Rd, Gillingham ME8 7TL
Maidstone: Boarley Ln, Sandling, Maidstone ME14 3BS
Tackle the gigantic Maize Mazes at the Maze Moon farms in Rainham and Maidstone, and pick some beautiful Sunflowers afterwards. There are currently 20 different species of sunflower to choose from. Pricing is £1 per stem or £5 for 6. Click here for more information.
Stanhill Farm
Most Read
- 1 Win a four-day flower arranging course worth £695
- 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 3 6 of the best September walks in Cheshire
- 4 6 of the best September walks in Lancashire and the Lakes
- 5 The 9 most beautiful National Trust gardens in Devon
- 6 16 things to do in the Cotswolds in September
- 7 Louise Minchin on why she's leaving the BBC
- 8 Is this Hampshire's poshest pub?
- 9 9 Norfolk hidden history sites opening for free
- 10 Brentwood Guide: 7 facts and tips on things to do and places to eat
Birchwood Road, Wilmington, Dartford DA2 7HD
At Stanhill Farm, get ready to go sunflower crazy; their maize maze this year is a giant sunflower and to complete the challenge to be in a chance to win a prize, you have to complete several sunflower themed challenges, and if that wasn't enough the maze is bordered by pickable sunflowers that you can take home with you for £1 per stem. Click here for more information.
The Marsh Maze
Haguelands Village, Burmarsh Road, Dymchurch TN29 0JR
With its massive maze and adventure playground, Marsh Maze is a great day out for all the family. The maze and fun yard are open every day between 10 and 5 pm until September 5th and then at the same time for the following weekends, 11th & 12th, 18th & 19th and 25th & 26th. Click here for more information.
Felderland PYO Farm
20 Deal Rd, Sandwich, Deal CT14 0BJ
Head to Felderland Farm to enjoy the sunflower trail and pick a few of the golden flowers to take home with you for £1 per stem. The farm is open from Tuesday to Sunday: 10 am - 4:30 pm. Click here for more information.
Subscribe to Kent Life Magazine for more of the best Kent content.