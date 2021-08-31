Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
The best sunflower fields and maize mazes in Kent

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:47 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 2:12 PM August 31, 2021
Enjoy the final days of summer strolling through fields of gold picking sunflowers in Kent

Enjoy the final days of summer strolling through fields of gold picking sunflowers in Kent - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're looking to pick some stunning sunflowers or tackle a massive maize maze, we have picked the best places to enjoy the last days of summer and to welcome autumn along at.

Lower Ladysden Farm

Winchet Hill, Goudhurst, TN17 1JX

Head into an alien-themed maize maze and find clues to decipher a code to help lost extraterrestrials return to their planet. The maze is open until September 5th and costs £5 to enter. For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Maze Moon

Rainham: Lower Rainham Rd, Gillingham ME8 7TL

Maidstone: Boarley Ln, Sandling, Maidstone ME14 3BS

Tackle the gigantic Maize Mazes at the Maze Moon farms in Rainham and Maidstone, and pick some beautiful Sunflowers afterwards. There are currently 20 different species of sunflower to choose from. Pricing is £1 per stem or £5 for 6. Click here for more information.

Stanhill Farm

Birchwood Road, Wilmington, Dartford DA2 7HD

At Stanhill Farm, get ready to go sunflower crazy; their maize maze this year is a giant sunflower and to complete the challenge to be in a chance to win a prize, you have to complete several sunflower themed challenges, and if that wasn't enough the maze is bordered by pickable sunflowers that you can take home with you for £1 per stem. Click here for more information.

The Marsh Maze

Haguelands Village, Burmarsh Road, Dymchurch TN29 0JR

With its massive maze and adventure playground, Marsh Maze is a great day out for all the family. The maze and fun yard are open every day between 10 and 5 pm until September 5th and then at the same time for the following weekends, 11th & 12th, 18th & 19th and 25th & 26th. Click here for more information.

Felderland PYO Farm

20 Deal Rd, Sandwich, Deal CT14 0BJ

Head to Felderland Farm to enjoy the sunflower trail and pick a few of the golden flowers to take home with you for £1 per stem. The farm is open from Tuesday to Sunday: 10 am - 4:30 pm. Click here for more information.

Kent Life
Kent

