TRAVEL NEWS: inspiration for holidays at home and away

A taste of Santorini

Carved into the volcanic rock of the Greek island of Santorini, all the rooms at the luxurious boutique hotel IKIES Santorini have dreamy views of the pretty town of Oia and the Caldera, a cauldron-like hollow formed after a volcanic eruption.

Now guests can also enjoy the new Gastronomic Experience through the boutique hotel’s private dining service which offers Greek cuisine made with local, seasonal products including tomato meartballs with yoghurt sauce, lamb with chives and white eggplant puree with Vinsanto sauce.

Guests can choose from a la carte or one of the three set menus designed by chef Socrates Meliganis which includes a fine Santorini wine.

The bijou hotel, which has just 13 villas and suites in the cosmopolitan resort of Oia is the perfect location for exploring the island. From here, guests can walk the Santorini volcano crater, explore Santorini’s vineyards and canaves (cellars) or go horseriding between the beaches of Vlichada to Eros.

Prices start from 338 euros per night, including breakfast and taxes. In July and August, get a 12% discount for a minimum of seven nights or free airport transfers for four-night stays. ikies.com

Platinum Jubilee Ahoy!

Explore the British and Emerald Isles on a cruise - Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

To celebrate Her Majesty’s 70th year as our monarch, why not explore the farthest-flung corners of her kingdom on a cruise? From sun-drenched Scilly to the Tolkienesque beauty of Skye, and gallivanting to folk music and exploring the cobbled streets of Galway, this cruise will bring the British islands and Emerald Isle to life

The 12-night British Isles & Ireland Discovery on Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience departs London Tilbury on August 13, 2022. From £999 per person. www.ambassadorcruiseline.com

Ibiza Wishes Come True

White Island bliss at Ibiza's only luxury adults-only all-inclusive - Credit: Jose Luis Ribas

TRS Ibiza Hotel is set to reinvent luxury tourism on the white island as the first premium all-inclusive opens in San Antonio.

Offering a personal butler service and The Signature Level package that means guests have the option to take advantage of their all-inclusive offering outside the adults-only hotel, TRS Ibiza is set to become the island’s hottest property.

Guests can create a list to personalise their stay including the type of pillow, coffee capsules, in-room drinks and leisure preferences for their butler ahead of arrival for them to literally make their wishes come true. Bliss! www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

Sparkling Sussex Experience

Ridgeview is helping to put Sussex wine country on the map - Credit: Ridgeview

English sparkling wine producers Ridgeview will open a new visitor destination experience at its winery near Ditchling this summer.

The award-winning family operation has been crafting traditional method wines since 1995, serving them up at special occasions including to the former USA President Barak Obama at Buckingham Palace.

Declared the globe’s best in the International Wine & Spirit Competition in 2018, Ridgeview’s new venue will offer the whole wine experience from vine to glass.

The space will be landscaped ‘in harmony with its natural surroundings’ by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winning designer Andy Sturgeon.

www.ridgeview.co.uk