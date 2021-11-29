5 of the best Essex Christmas hampers 2021

A festive hamper makes the perfect Christmas present. These are our favourite hampers full of local Essex gifts





Secret Hamper

The Essex Hamper (£54.95) from Secret Hamper showcases showcases the very best of Essex. It is specially prepared and packed full of high-quality award-winning and Essex-made treats. It is guaranteed to deliver a massive smile to your family and friends. The hamper features many prestigious brands, such as Shaken Udder Milkshakes, Mac & Me Coffee, Fairfield Farm Crisps, Maldon Sea Salt, Lilly Puds Sticky Toffee Pudding, Maldon Chocolates, Retrocorn Popcorn, The Foraging Fox Beetroot Ketchup, Ann’s Smart Currry and Wilkin & Sons Tiptree Jams & Preserves. You can add a keepsake wicker basket.





Essex Pantry Hampers

Give the foodie in your life a real treat. These Christmas hampers make the perfect gift to send to loved ones, they also make an ideal corporate gift for employees and clients. Filled with all your favourite treats you can't fail to make someone happy this Christmas – and tickle their tastebuds!

Orders now being taken, you can contact the company via Instagram, Facebook, telephone or email essexpantryhampers@gmail.com. Prices are £49.50 and £64.50.

Christmas hampers can be filled with wine, cheese, chocolates or all of the above! - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fenwick Colchester

Fenwick has a range of hampers, but we love the Sommeliers Celebration Hamper (£300) for true indulgence. Fenwick's master sommeliers have perused the world's cellars to assemble their favourite wines. From France, Taittinger champagne or Williams Chase En Provence rosé are outstanding examples. Velvety Brunello Di Montalcino or stone fruit-laden Ca'marcanda Vistamare evoke sunny Tuscany, while Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon offers a new world alternative. For Christmas delivery, place your order by 2pm on Friday 20th December 2021.





Guntons, Colchester

Guntons has been a Colchester institution since 1936 and it’s still going strong. Customers love the Aladdin’s cave of foodie treasures alongside everyday essentials. Let the knowledgeable team put together a wonderful Christmas hamper for you or for friends and family. The goods for each hamper are chosen at the time of order and every hamper will be different. Goods are included up to the value chosen. While you’re there, check out its incredible cheese counter.

The foodie in your life will love this on Christmas morning - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tiptree

Tiptree has to be one of Essex’s best-known food and drink producers. Known for its jam and delicious flavoured liqueurs, Tiptree also creates exquisite hampers (£40 - £100), perfect for Christmas presents for loved ones or as corporate gifts. Small hampers included a delectable range of jams while the luxurious Homefield Hamper boasts a bottle of English Raspberry Gin Liqueur, an assortment of jams, marmalades and sauces as well a box of fine English Tiptree candles, with scents inspired by the fruits grown on its farms.



