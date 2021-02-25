Published: 5:07 PM February 25, 2021

Afternoon tea is an institution in Britain. And we have Queen Victoria’s close friend Anna Maria Russell, Duchess of Bedford to thank for this rather delightful custom.

It is said that the Duchess would get peckish in the afternoon and complain of a ‘sinking feeling’, as it was common for most people to eat their evening meal rather late at around 8pm. So, one afternoon in the mid 1840’s, Anna Maria Russell requested a pot of tea and some snacks to sate her appetite and in that moment afternoon tea was born.

So if like the Duchess you find yourself with a rumbling stomach before dinner check out these afternoon tea deliveries in Norfolk. And perhaps treat mum to one come Mother's Day on the 14th March.

Laura's Afternoon Tea

Laura's Afternoon Tea provides a selection of delicious goodies packed into a box and delivered straight to your door in a contactless service. You can order from either the March or the Easter (for delivery on the 2nd – 5th April only) afternoon tea menus now. Delivery is free within eight miles of Wymondham. A delivery charge or minimum group number may apply for further afield.

Trio's Catering

Based in Norwich this catering company offers a Wednesday to Saturday at-home afternoon tea experience. Their selection of yummy treats includes scones with clotted cream and jam, sandwiches mini savoury pastries and a selection of cakes and deserts presented with fresh berries and edible flowers for decoration. The Trio’s Catering Afternoon Tea delivery is £16.95 per person with a minimum order of 2 people.

Sconetastic

This Aldborough based afternoon tea delivery business opened in 2018 after the owner was inspired to carry on the tradition her grandmother and great grandmother were so fond of. Deliveries are made within a 12-mile radius and the afternoon tea costs £14.50 per person with a minimum order for two people. Sconetastic also offer a popular £30 afternoon tea gift card.

The Norfolk Mead

The Norfolk Mead is a popular award-winning hotel nestled in the Norfolk Broads and will deliver their delectable afternoon tea within an eight-mile radius or you can pop in to collect if you’d rather. They are also currently taking orders for a Mother’s Day afternoon tea and if you want to be extra indulgent why not add on a box of chocolates or some Natural Spa Factory Skincare products. Now that’s how you do self care.

Teapot Catering

Gift wrapped Afternoon Tea with a loaned China Set from Teapot Catering - Credit: Teapot Catering

Fancy taking your afternoon tea game up a tier? Teapot Catering offer a service where they loan you a full China set for the day alongside your delivery so that you can serve a delicious afternoon tea in style. The delivery team simply collect the equipment the following day. They also offer a simple paper plated option or a gift-wrapped box. Delivery charges may apply depending on location and the China afternoon tea is £12 per person.



Follow Norfolk Magazine on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram