Bottomless brunches and breakfasts to try in Cheltenham

Published: 3:45 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM June 25, 2021

Breakfast and brunch is the most important meal of the day and luckily for us, Cheltenham is home to plenty of great places to get your latest smashed avocado fix. We pick 10 of the best places to enjoy brunch in Cheltenham



Bottomless brunches



The Fire Station, St. James Square



This trendy bar is a great spot for post-work drinks or a weekend boozy brunch. Housed in an old fire station, there are still period features and large windows which let in lots of natural light.



Bottomless brunches are comprised of two or three tasty courses and, of course, two hours of unlimited prosecco or bellinis with peach or orange juice. Try the dirty club sandwich with fried chicken, smoked bacon, pickles and truffle mayo.





The Clarence Social, Clarence Street



The Clarence Social is a trendy bar and restaurant in the centre of Cheltenham known as a great gathering spot for dinner, intimate drinks in the 'secret' downstairs bar or a boozy bottomless brunch.



For 90 minutes, brunchers can enjoy bottomless prosecco or bellinis with either two or three courses from the brunch menu which include a main of pork sausages, fried eggs, ratatouille, caper and tomato relish with soda bread toast and desserts such as a chocolate and almond fondant with rhubarb sorbet. We love the sound of the truffled mac and cheese croquettes.





Tasty breakfasts to kick-start your day…



Baker and Graze, Suffolk Road



In the lovely Suffolks in town, Baker and Graze is a great morning spot to grab pastries and coffee before wandering around the boutiques or sit in for a lazy weekend brunch.



There are lots of breakfast options to choose from including toasted sourdough with a variety of tempting toppings such as aubergine caponata with tzatziki and basil or chorizo and spinach scrambled eggs.





Smokey Joes, Bennington Street



American style diner Smokey Joes is a kitsch spot for a Yankee style brunch. Think neon signs and vintage arcade games, milkshakes and red leather booths.



Try the breakfast burger with homemade sausage patty, smoked bacon and a fried egg served in a sourdough bun. Add a side of hash browns, mac and cheese or fries for a slap up feast.





Woodkraft, Regent Street



Seasonal and local produce is used for the menu at Woodkraft on Cheltenham's Regent Street. This is a great spot for a pre-shopping breakfast.



On the brunch menu you'll find n'duja on toast with poached eggs and cherry tomatoes or maybe a crab benedict with mashed avocado, crab and chilli with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.





Curious Cafe, & Bistro, Bath Road



This pretty oasis on the Bath Road has quirky interior design and a lovely garden with strings of fairy lights and plenty of greenery in which to find a cosy corner for your breakfast.



There's lots to choose from including a huge full English, buttermilk pancakes with fruit and cream, porridge, omelettes and more to construct an ideal petit dejeuner.





Boston Tea Party, Clarence Street



A vibrant social hub that's always buzzing at the weekend, Boston Tea Party serves its hefty breakfast and brunch menu all day.



Smashed avocado on toast, American style pancakes with bacon and maple syrup, eggs whichever way you want, overnight oats and of course, big mugs of coffee are just some options. This is a great spot for curing hangovers.





No.131, Promenade



A hotel should put on a good breakfast, which is just what No.131 on Cheltenham's attractive Promenade puts on for hotel guests and hungry breakfasters.



Breakfast is served daily from 8am to midday and consists of classics such as smoked salmon and scrambled egg or granola with greek yoghurt and berries. Try a porridge with honeycomb for a sweet treat to start your morning. Add a cocktail if you're feeling celebratory.





